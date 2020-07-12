European shares rose on Friday after upbeat industrial output data from Italy and France raised hopes of an economic recovery, even as a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world kept gains in check.
Breaking a three-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.9 percent, with Italian shares leading with a 1.3 percent jump.
Milan stocks were boosted by Italy reporting a rise in production of 42.1 percent in May from the month before, almost double of what economists were predicting, with the economy minister forecasting further gains last month and this month.
“The last batch of hard data is somewhat comforting,” ING Groep NV senior economist Paolo Pizzoli said. “Both production and retail sales data for May have shown that reopening after the strict lockdown was quick. This should, in principle, reduce the risk of an extreme GDP contraction in the second quarter.”
However, he said that as most of the reopening in the manufacturing domain was completed in May, last month’s data would have limited room for a rise in production.
France’s CAC 40 rose for the first time in four sessions, as production at French factories, mines and water-treatment plants jumped an unprecedented 19.6 percent in May.
The STOXX 600 rose just 0.4 percent this week weighed by fears of more business shutdowns, particularly in the US, as the country on Thursday registered the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row.
Investors are waiting for the second-quarter earnings season next week to gauge the economic damage wreaked by the crisis. Analysts are expecting a 53.9 percent fall in profit for STOXX 600-listed companies.
Focus is also on a European Central Bank meeting and a EU summit next week, with hopes running high that a 750 billion euro (US$851.70 billion) coronavirus recovery fund will be approved by the member states.
Banks, auto stocks, and food and beverage companies were among the biggest gainers on Friday.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees