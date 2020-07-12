Upbeat economic data boost European shares

Reuters





European shares rose on Friday after upbeat industrial output data from Italy and France raised hopes of an economic recovery, even as a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world kept gains in check.

Breaking a three-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.9 percent, with Italian shares leading with a 1.3 percent jump.

Milan stocks were boosted by Italy reporting a rise in production of 42.1 percent in May from the month before, almost double of what economists were predicting, with the economy minister forecasting further gains last month and this month.

“The last batch of hard data is somewhat comforting,” ING Groep NV senior economist Paolo Pizzoli said. “Both production and retail sales data for May have shown that reopening after the strict lockdown was quick. This should, in principle, reduce the risk of an extreme GDP contraction in the second quarter.”

However, he said that as most of the reopening in the manufacturing domain was completed in May, last month’s data would have limited room for a rise in production.

France’s CAC 40 rose for the first time in four sessions, as production at French factories, mines and water-treatment plants jumped an unprecedented 19.6 percent in May.

The STOXX 600 rose just 0.4 percent this week weighed by fears of more business shutdowns, particularly in the US, as the country on Thursday registered the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row.

Investors are waiting for the second-quarter earnings season next week to gauge the economic damage wreaked by the crisis. Analysts are expecting a 53.9 percent fall in profit for STOXX 600-listed companies.

Focus is also on a European Central Bank meeting and a EU summit next week, with hopes running high that a 750 billion euro (US$851.70 billion) coronavirus recovery fund will be approved by the member states.

Banks, auto stocks, and food and beverage companies were among the biggest gainers on Friday.