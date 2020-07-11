China has started tracking down some of its citizens living abroad to collect taxes, surprising expatriates who never had to pay levies back home on overseas income, people familiar with the matter said.
State-owned enterprises operating in Hong Kong, which has one of the lowest tax rates in the world, have told Chinese expats to declare their income for last year so that they can pay taxes at home, said the people, who asked not be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Chinese state-owned enterprises are also informing employees working in other nations, such as Singapore, two of the people said.
China, which charges taxes of as high as 45 percent, revised its income tax rules in January last year to help authorities start collecting money from its citizens worldwide — similar to what the US does with Americans living abroad, but Beijing only disclosed detailed instructions this year on how to file such taxes, catching many expatriates flat-footed.
The move signals the beginning of what could be a major shakeup for one of the largest expat communities in the world, as some could see their tax bills soar.
Though specific statistics on expats were not immediately available, Chinese state media have reported that there are about 60 million Chinese living overseas.
There are about 80,000 to 150,000 Chinese working in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post said, which earlier reported on the taxation issue.
Chinese working in Macau have also been told to start paying income taxes back home, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.
The Chinese State Taxation Administration did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.
The move could be a big blow for Chinese expats working in places such as Hong Kong, who have only had to pay a maximum of 15 percent of their salaries in taxes. That is one-third of China’s highest tax bracket.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to