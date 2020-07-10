The Taiwan Research Institute (TRI, 台灣綜合研究院) yesterday cut its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.55 percent, from the 2.63 percent it predicted in December last year, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting exports and consumer spending.
The New Taipei City-based think tank said it expects exports and private consumption to contract 3.08 percent and 0.29 percent respectively, despite government efforts to ease the pain from the pandemic and energize domestic demand.
“Taiwan will manage to achieve growth this year, thanks to the government’s efficient control of the virus outbreak, but uncertainty abroad remains high,” TRI president Wu Tsai-yi (吳再益) told an economic forum.
The ongoing worldwide economic downturn induced by lockdowns would hamper growth momentum for domestic and external demand in light of Taiwan’s heavy exposure to global trading activity, Wu said.
Taiwan’s main export destinations — China, the US, Europe, Japan and ASEAN — have all been heavily affected by the pandemic.
Although some local firms have benefitted from demand for remote working and learning, as well as e-commerce, most sectors have felt the pinch, the institute said.
Major economic barometers such as the purchasing managers’ index, exports and employment rates all pointed downward, the TRI report said.
Things would improve in the second half of the year, the high season for technology products, it said.
Consumer activity already started to pick up in May and would gain further traction following the distribution of stimulus vouchers next week, TRI said.
The number of furloughed workers this week dropped 5,990 due to a recovery in dining activity and domestic travel, the Ministry of Labor said.
The TAIEX this month recovered all of its losses and yesterday finished near a 30-year high at 12,192.69 points with turnover of NT$249.311 billion (US$8.43 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
TRI chairman Liu Tai-ying (劉泰英) warned that the stock market is overheating and there is a danger the bubble would burst.
Liu attributed worldwide market rallies to quantitative easing from global central banks to prevent credit crunches and support their economies.
“Individual investors better not take part in the stock fever that may soon be corrected, but they always do,” Liu said.
The TRI said it expects consumer prices to decline 0.23 percent and wholesale prices to shrink 3.97 percent. The local currency would trade at an average of NT$29.860 against the US dollar, it said.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to