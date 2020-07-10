The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has reported Tatung Co (大同) chairwoman Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) to prosecutors for breach of trust, after a controversial shareholders’ meeting last week that led to impairment losses, the commission said yesterday.
The move is the financial regulator’s latest to address the fallout from Lin Kuo on Tuesday last week canceling the voting rights of 27 shareholders who own 53 percent of Tatung at its shareholders’ meeting.
After a week of review, the FSC has concluded that Lin Kuo and the company’s high-ranking executives breached Article 171 of the Securities and Exchange Act (證交法), as they allegedly caused at least NT$5 million (US$169,027) in damages to Tatung with the intent to benefit themselves, commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) told a news conference.
Photo: Chien Li-chung, Taipei Times
The FSC has collected evidence that indicates that Lin Kuo’s actions resulted in damages and delivered the files to prosecutors earlier this week, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) said.
The damages include funds that Tatung allegedly spent on arranging the shareholders’ meeting, which was too contentious to be accepted by government agencies, as well as the decline in Tatung’s share price as a result of the meeting, an FSC official said by telephone on the condition of anonymity.
Minority shareholders who objected to the actions of Tatung executives have applied to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to allow a new shareholders’ meeting to elect a new board directors, the official said.
If the MOEA accepts their application, Tatung would need to pay for the meeting, which would increase the damages, the official said.
It was the first time that the FSC had reported to a prosecutors’ office a publicly listed company for breach of trust due to a firm’s malpractice in shareholder services, Huang said.
The commission has previously targeted companies whose board members misappropriated corporate funds, Huang added.
Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corp’s (台灣集中保管結算所) investigation of the Tatung shareholders’ meeting is still ongoing, as it is still waiting for a response from Tatung, but the firm is expected to announce whether to bar the company from conducting shareholders’ services next week, Huang said.
“We understand that the public hopes that we can quickly solve the situation, but the Securities and Exchange Act does not offer us enough tools to do that,” Huang said.
However, the commission is considering amending rules to bar persons who severely breach corporate governance regulations from serving as chairpersons of companies that conduct initial public offerings on the main exchanges and to increase the transparency of the shareholder electronic voting system, so that shareholders can see voting results sooner, Huang said.
The FSC in the next three months is to consult with law experts to decide whether to amend the Securities and Exchange Act to give the commission more tools to punish firms for similar actions, Huang said.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to