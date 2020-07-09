Taiwan’s economy performed well in the first half of this year thanks to an increase in global demand for technology goods and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but technology tensions between the US and China could hurt Taiwan by disrupting the existing supply chain, DBS Bank Ltd said in a report yesterday.
Demand for technology products could be divided into demand for computers and consumer electronics, mobile phones, digitalization, and automation, DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in the report.
While the purchases of computers and consumer electronics during were likely one-off, demand for digitalization and automation, such as video streaming, e-commerce, online entertainment, as well as the use of robots and drones for the delivery of medical supplies and disinfection, would continue rising after the pandemic, creating sustained opportunities for the electronic components segment, Ma said.
However, in the short term, US-China tensions could negatively affect Taiwan by disrupting the supply chain, she said.
While Taiwanese semiconductor companies rely on the US for upstream integrated chip design, and supplies of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and chemical materials, they also rely heavily on the Chinese market, so they would be susceptible to Beijing’s restrictive measures on market access or the US’ reduction of advanced technology supply, she added.
In the long term, the imperative of the US and China to build their own semiconductor supply chains might add pressure on Taiwan, as both nations have been urging Taiwanese semiconductor firms to move more advanced operations to their country, Ma said.
“While the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity remains in Taiwan, whether the nation’s comparative advantage will weaken as the US and China catch up will be a question for the coming decade,” she said.
Separately yesterday, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) senior vice president Calvin Tseng (曾慶瑞) told a news conference that global financial markets might witness increased volatility in the third quarter of this year as selling pressure tends to rise.
That is because many investors will likely sell shares after many stock indices hit record highs, despite real economies not fully recovering from the effects of the pandemic, Tseng said.
“We expect real economies to take at least two years to recover from the outbreak, ” he said.
With the US dollar likely to remain weak against other major currencies amid a low-interest environment, Taiwanese investors are advised to exchange some of their US dollars into the euros, British pounds or yen, Tseng said.
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is to issue NT$13.9 billion (US$469.5 million) in unsecured bonds to help fund its plan to expand production capacity, it said on Friday. In a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, TSMC said the bonds would comprise three tranches: NT$5.7 billion payable over five years, NT$6.3 billion over seven years and NT$1.9 billion over 10 years. The interest rates would be 0.58 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.65 percent on the seven-year ones and 0.67 percent on the 10-year tranche, TSMC said. Capital Securities Corp (群益金鼎證券) is to serve as the main underwriter in