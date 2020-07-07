Hon Hai June revenue falls

By Angelica Oung and Lisa Wang / Staff reporters





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported consolidated revenue fell 9.08 percent from a year earlier to NT$360.53 billion (US$12.20 billion) last month, ending two consecutive months of annual increases.

Last month’s figure was down 6.83 percent from May, after rising three months in a row on a monthly basis, company data showed.

A sales breakdown showed that cloud and Internet products were the largest contributors to revenue last month for the leading assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, while consumer electronics provided the least support.

The Chinese-language name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and its Foxconn logo are pictured in one of its offices in Taipei on June 23. Photo: Ann Wang / Reuters

Hon Hai said that revenue for the second quarter improved to NT$1.13 billion, up 21.38 percent from NT$929.68 million in the first quarter, which was the lowest quarterly result in six years as the market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On an annual basis, last quarter’s figure declined 2.77 percent from NT$1.16 billion, company data showed.

Overall, Hon Hai’s cumulative revenue in the first half of the year was NT$2.06 billion, down 7.16 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Separately, telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) said that revenue surged 44 percent year-on-year to NT$3.63 billion last month, lifting last quarter’s revenue to NT$9.25 billion, a 38 percent annual rise.

Sercomm attributed the growth to delayed orders and rising customer demand for increased bandwidth and broadband upgrades due to work-from-home and videoconferencing trends amid the pandemic.

It is optimistic about its business outlook as its new small cell base stations and networking equipment supporting 5G technology are being adopted by more telecoms, Sercomm said.

The company’s production capacity has fully recovered, it said.