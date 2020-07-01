Singapore’s central bank yesterday said that German payment company Wirecard AG’s local entities had informed it that they are assessing their ability to continue providing services in the city-state after their parent firm filed for insolvency.
“Credit-card payments at merchants using Wirecard’s services, as well as usage of prepaid cards issued by Wirecard, will be affected if it ceases operations here,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Wirecard to a query sent outside business hours.
Last week, Wirecard filed for insolvency owing creditors almost US$4 billion after disclosing a US$2.1 billion hole in its accounts that its auditor Ernst & Young said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.
Singapore is home to Wirecard’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, where its main business is to process payments for merchants and assist companies in issuing prepaid cards.
MAS late on Monday said that it was working with the local police’s white-collar crime unit and the accounting regulator to scrutinize Wirecard’s local entities.
The Singaporean Department of Commercial Affairs began criminal investigations into Wirecard’s Singapore operations in February last year and MAS said the investigations “are extensive and ongoing.”
Yesterday, MAS said Wirecard’s entities had complied with its directions to hold customer funds in segregated accounts with banks in Singapore.
Separately, Solarisbank AG, a German lender backed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and ABN Amro Bank NV, is raising additional funds as it looks to win customers from Wirecard.
New and existing investors would take part in the 60 million euro (US$67 million) round, Solarisbank said yesterday, increasing the firm’s valuation to 320 million euros.
“We want to use the money to expand our platform,” chief executive officer Roland Folz said in an interview. “We hope that some of the companies that have previously used Wirecard will switch to our platform.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth