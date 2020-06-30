Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX follows US stocks

The TAIEX moved lower yesterday following a plunge in US markets late last week caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases there. Large-cap stocks, in particular in the bellwether electronics sector, led the downturn, pushing the TAIEX below 11,600 points, while buying rotated to biotech stocks, dealers said. At the end of the session, the benchmark index was down 118.05 points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,542.62, on turnover of NT$206.42 billion (US$6.97 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$13.85 billion of shares yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreign investors net buyers

Foreign investors bought a net NT$15.51 billion in local shares last week, after they bought NT$153.15 billion and sold NT$137.64 billion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said in a statement yesterday. The top three stocks overbought by foreign investors were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), while the top three stocks oversold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Formosa Taffeta Co (福懋興業) and King’s Town Bank (京城銀行), the TWSE said. As of Wednesday last week, foreign investors had so far this year sold a net NT$6,572.5 billion in shares and accounted for 41.1 percent of total market capitalization, the TWSE said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Alchip profit soars 275%

Chip designer Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯) yesterday said that net profit last month skyrocketed 275 percent annually to NT$67 million. That represented earnings per share of NT$1.11, up 271 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 83.5 percent to NT$556 million last month, up from NT$303 million a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Alchip released the monthly earnings and revenue data at the request of the stock exchange regulator due to an unusual spike in its stock price. Alchip shares yesterday closed down 3.8 percent at NT$506. They have surged about 28 percent since June 19.

TELECOMS

Chief payout plan approved

Shareholders of Chief Telecom Co (是方電訊), a subsidiary of Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), yesterday approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$8 per common share, implying a payout ratio of 102.17 percent, based on earnings per share of NT$7.83 last year. The company reported a record-high profit of NT$546 million for last year, up 5.6 percent year-on-year, and record-high revenue of NT$2.4 billion, up 5.6 percent from 2018. Chief Telecom president Liu Yao-yuan (劉耀元) told shareholders that revenue this year is likely to increase by 6 to 8 percent, while earnings could increase by a double-digit percentage point.

TELECOMS

Nokia wins TWM contract

Telecom equipment maker Nokia Oyj yesterday said it has won a supply contract worth 400 million euros (US$451 million) from Taiwan Mobile Co (TWM, 台灣大哥大). The initial phase of the three-year deal, which includes 5G radio access networks, 5G core base stations and 5G IP multimedia subsystems, is to begin next month with the deployment of 5G non-standalone, with the aim of migrating to 5G standalone within three years, Nokia said in a statement. Nokia has supplied 2G, 3G and 4G equipment to Taiwan Mobile, which is set to launch its 5G service today.