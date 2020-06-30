The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is looking to devise a program that would focus on recycling industrial waste from three companies that produce most of the non-recycled industrial waste in the nation, the Industrial Development Bureau said on Sunday.
At the suggestion of Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森), the bureau said it has been instructed to draft a program by the end of the year to recycle industrial waste, such as gypsum from Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), slag from China Steel Corp (中鋼) and paper from Chung Hwa Pulp Corp (中華紙漿).
The waste products can be recycled and used to create by-products, but are categorized as waste due to laws and regulations in Taiwan, the bureau said.
Specialists employed on the program are to study the laws and regulations and come up with a standard operational procedure to pave the way for more in-depth research starting next year, as they seek to develop solutions to the problem.
General waste generation in Taiwan amounted to 31.92 million tonnes in 2018, including 19.61 million tonnes of industrial waste, Chang said.
Of the total industrial waste, 16.01 tonnes, or 81.6 percent, was recycled, while the remaining 18 percent was largely from the three firms, he said.
With this in mind, Chang suggested at a circular economy forum last week that the ministry develop a short to medium-term program to recycle waste products generated by the three companies.
He also suggested that the ministry set up a data bank for all industrial materials and waste products, including those in solid, liquid and gas states, and establish a verification mechanism and transaction platform for recycled resources.
Manufacturers should consider the reduction of raw materials and recycling when designing products and make them an integral part of the production process, Chang said, adding that solar panel and electronics producers need to create products that can be fully recycled.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to