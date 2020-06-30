The government’s business climate monitor showed that the economy floundered in slowdown mode last month as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on wholesale and retail business, manufacturing-sector sales and corporate sentiment, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.
“The pace of the slowdown in Taiwan is easing, but uncertainty is building abroad due to a surge in global confirmed cases and therefore bleaker outlooks for the world’s economy from international research institutes,” NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said, citing the IMF as an example.
Taiwan cannot afford to let its guard down, and must closely watch the pandemic and US-China trade tensions, the two largest downside risks in the second half of the year, Wu said.
The overall monitor shed 1 point from a month earlier to 18, reading “yellow-blue” — which indicates a sluggish economic state — for the third straight month.
The council uses a five-color system to portray the state of the nation’s economy, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.
Of the nine components measured, only the narrow M1B money supply gauge — cash and cash equivalents — as well as industrial production and share closing prices registered positive movements, the council said.
The leading indicator series, which aims to predict the economic scene in the coming six months, shrank 0.77 percent to 97.45, falling for the seventh consecutive month with a cumulative retreat of 5.46 percent, the council said.
The decline is tapering off, meaning the bite of the pandemic is losing steam, Wu said.
Export orders, a gauge of actual exports in the next one to three months, returned to positive territory, due to robust demand for 5G and remote learning and working arrangements, the council said.
Construction floor space, imports of semiconductor equipment and labor accession rates have not improved, it said.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflect the current economic situation, dropped 1.05 percent to 97.63, the council said.
Readings on total electricity utilization, non-farm payroll, as well as food and beverage sales, registered negative cyclical movements, it said.
Coincident indices might improve from this month, as people regained confidence regarding shopping, domestic tours and social gatherings after local infections stabilized, Wu said.
The distribution of stimulus vouchers next month would lend further support to consumer activity, she said.
Already, the just-concluded Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend saw a solid increase in domestic travel and spending, Wu said.
However, Taiwan cannot stay above a global downturn, she said.
The government is closely monitoring the international situation and would take necessary steps to meet challenges, she added.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to