Singapore telecoms pick Nokia, Ericsson for 5G

Reuters, SINGAPORE





Singapore’s biggest wireless network operators have selected Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB over Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to build the main 5G networks in the city-state.

The selection comes amid tension between Singapore’s biggest trading partners, the US and China, with the US encouraging allies to exclude China’s Huawei from their networks on security grounds.

Singapore has allowed telecoms to choose their network vendors provided they meet various requirements, including security.

A joint venture between M1 Ltd and StarHub Ltd, which received one of the city-state’s 5G licenses, said it had selected Nokia to build its radio access network and that the Finnish company was its preferred supplier for the core and millimeter-wave (mmWave) networks.

The venture said it was also exploring other network parts with Huawei and China’s ZTE Corp (中興).

In a separate statement, 5G licensee Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said it had selected Sweden’s Ericsson to negotiate the provision of ran, core and mmWave networks.

Singapore “did not exclude any vendor” and had spelled out its expectations for 5G networks, with an emphasis on security, resilience and performance, Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said on Wednesday.

The telecoms regulator said it gave telecoms the final 5G licenses after they completed required processes, including the selection of preferred frequency spectrum lots and vendor partners.

Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd, which is able to build a localized 5G network in Singapore, would use Huawei, Iswaran said.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlike the upgrades of cellular standards such as 2G in the early 1990s, 3G in the early 2000s and 4G in 2010, the 5G standard would deliver not just faster telephone and computer data services but also help connect vehicles, machines, cargo and farming equipment.

The city-state has said it is on track for nationwide 5G standalone deployment by 2025.