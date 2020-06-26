The US remained Taiwan’s largest debtor nation in the first quarter of the year, although domestic banks’ exposure to the world’s largest economy decreased, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove local investors to redeem foreign funds, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Taiwanese banks’ direct risk exposure to the US stood at US$84.36 billion, while ultimate risk exposure — after factoring in risk transfers — was US$83.89 billion, down from record highs of US$89.75 billion and US$86.36 billion respectively three months earlier, the central bank said in a report.
Despite the retreat, the US topped other debtor destinations for the 19th consecutive quarter, as earlier interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve attracted global funds to US investment instruments, the report said.
However, wild swings last quarter across global financial markets prompted Taiwanese investors to terminate their investments in US dollar-based mutual funds, it said.
The markets remain volatile as funds continue to seek safe havens following aggressive rate cuts by central banks worldwide to pre-empt credit crunches, while COVID-19 infections continue to spike in the US, several European nations, Russia and Brazil as well as some Asian and Middle Eastern nations.
China came in second, with Taiwanese banks’ exposure totaling US$46.1 billion on a direct-risk basis and US$66.9 billion on an ultimate-risk basis, the report said.
Yuan-denominated investment tools have lost their appeal amid a spate of rate cuts and depreciation of the Chinese currency, it said.
Hong Kong placed third, with an increase in direct-risk exposure to US$37.04 billion and ultimate-risk exposure to US$25.25 billion after local banks wired money to their Hong Kong branches to cope with earlier liquidity tightness, the report said.
Overall, Taiwan’s direct-risk exposure fell 3.4 percent to US$438.5 billion, while ultimate-risk exposure decreased by 2.97 percent to US$423.2 billion, the report showed.
Advanced economies accounted for 51.05 percent of the total, followed by developing markets at 25.85 percent, it showed.
Asian and Pacific nations made up 48 percent, while American and Caribbean regions accounted for 29.85 percent, it added.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands