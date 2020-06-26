The median income of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) employees worldwide last year was NT$1.63 million (US$54,993), while chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) earned 180 times that amount, or about NT$293 million.
The median income figure included base salaries, allowances, cash bonuses and profit sharing, but excluded pensions and benefits, according to statistics released on Wednesday in TSMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report.
Factoring in pensions and other benefits, TSMC last year paid its global employees a total of NT$109.9 billion in compensation, the report showed.
The median salary increased 3.2 percent from 2018, when it was NT$1.58 million, and total compensation to global employees rose 1.6 percent from NT$108.2 billion over the same period.
TSMC employed 51,297 people at the end of last year, of which 34,137 were managers, professionals and administrative staff, and the remaining 17,160 were production line technicians, the report said.
More than 80 percent of TSMC’s managers and professionals had a master’s degree or higher, the report showed.
About 90 percent of TSMC employees are based in Taiwan and the rest are based overseas.
TSMC shares on Wednesday rose 0.79 percent to close at NT$317.5 in Taipei trading. The stock this year has declined 7.4 percent, compared with the broader market’s 11.67 percent fall.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands