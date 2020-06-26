TSMC employees worldwide earn average NT$1.63m

Staff writer, with CNA





The median income of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) employees worldwide last year was NT$1.63 million (US$54,993), while chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) earned 180 times that amount, or about NT$293 million.

The median income figure included base salaries, allowances, cash bonuses and profit sharing, but excluded pensions and benefits, according to statistics released on Wednesday in TSMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Factoring in pensions and other benefits, TSMC last year paid its global employees a total of NT$109.9 billion in compensation, the report showed.

The median salary increased 3.2 percent from 2018, when it was NT$1.58 million, and total compensation to global employees rose 1.6 percent from NT$108.2 billion over the same period.

TSMC employed 51,297 people at the end of last year, of which 34,137 were managers, professionals and administrative staff, and the remaining 17,160 were production line technicians, the report said.

More than 80 percent of TSMC’s managers and professionals had a master’s degree or higher, the report showed.

About 90 percent of TSMC employees are based in Taiwan and the rest are based overseas.

TSMC shares on Wednesday rose 0.79 percent to close at NT$317.5 in Taipei trading. The stock this year has declined 7.4 percent, compared with the broader market’s 11.67 percent fall.