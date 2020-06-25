The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) plans to introduce new policies later this year to help companies list on the local stock market, Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said in an interview yesterday.
There have only been nine IPOs so far this year, lagging far behind the commission’s target of 52 for the whole year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected companies’ financial performance in the first half of the year and disrupted their listing plans, Huang said.
Under current rules, companies must be profitable to qualify for listing, while those with sizable net value and large revenue, or select biotech firms recommended by the government can apply to hold IPOs.
In view of the pandemic, the commission is considering allowing the Taiwan Stock Exchange and Taipei Exchange to use companies’ earnings results in the third quarter when reviewing their IPO qualifications, Huang said.
“We are not lowering our standards. We want to help companies mitigate the effect of the pandemic and continue their fundraising plan,” Huang said, adding that the commission would announce the new measures next month.
The commission has not trimmed its target number for IPOs, although listing activity would inevitably slow due to the pandemic, he said.
It is on schedule to implement odd-lot intraday trading in October, allowing investors to buy shares in quantities of less than 1,000 during regular trading hours, he said.
More than 60 local brokerages have expressed a willingness to handle the new service, up from 10 last year, he added.
In June next year, the Taiwan Stock Exchange is to introduce a market-making system to improve liquidity for companies that are financially sound, but not popular among investors, he added.
As for the development of open banking in Taiwan, the commission would allow banks by the end of this year to cooperate with third-party service providers to share consumer data with other banks after gaining consumers’ consent, he said.
Overall, local financial firms would remain resilient and overcome challenges due to the pandemic and global rate cuts, he said.
“I think insurers should be able to adapt to changes in the business environment, although they are sensitive to market volatility,” he said.
As local banks have been supportive in providing loans to those affected by the pandemic, the commission has seldom received complaints from companies, he said.
However, banks’ profitability might weaken slightly as they provide relief loans, he added.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of