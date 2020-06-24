The White House’s stance on China was thrown into confusion on Monday night after White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro announced that a trade deal between the two countries was “over,” only to be quickly contradicted by US President Donald Trump.
Navarro told Fox News that the “turning point” came when the US learned about COVID-19 only after a Chinese delegation had left Washington following the signing of a “phase one” deal on Jan. 15.
“It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic,” said Navarro, one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump’s senior advisers.
Photo: Bloomberg
“It’s over,” he said.
However, shortly after, the US president tweeted: “The China trade deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement!”
Navarro then said his comments had been taken out of context.
“They had nothing at all to do with the phase one trade deal, which continues in place,” he said, and instead referred to “the lack of trust we now have in the Chinese Communist Party [CCP].”
Navarro’s initial comments caused momentary panic on the markets, with contracts on the S&P 500 index falling as much as 1.6 percent, according to Bloomberg, and the offshore yuan weakening.
Trump has placed great store by the China trade negotiations, saying in an interview published on Sunday that he held off on imposing tougher sanctions over China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority because of concern that such measures would have interfered with trade negotiations.
“Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal. And I made a great deal, US$250 billion potentially worth of purchases,” Trump told Axios when asked why he had not enacted sanctions by the US Department of the Treasury against the CCP.
Navarro’s comments came the same day the US tightened rules on four more Chinese state media organizations, denouncing them as propaganda outlets.
The US Department of State said it was reclassifying China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and the Global Times as foreign missions rather than media outlets in the US, adding to five others designated in February.
All nine outlets “are effectively controlled by the government of the People’s Republic of China,” department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
“These four entities are not media outlets; they are propaganda outlets,” US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell told reporters.
On Thursday last week, Trump renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said that he did not consider decoupling the US and Chinese economies a viable option.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of