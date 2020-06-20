Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is to expand its production of ventilators by collaborating with US medical device maker Medtronic PLC.
The world’s largest contract electronics maker last month partnered with the US firm through a subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co (富士康工業互聯網), to produce ventilators amid medical supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), has completed Medtronic’s regulatory and quality requirements necessary to begin manufacturing its Puritan Bennett 560 (PB560) ventilators in the US, Medtronic said in a release yesterday.
Photo courtesy of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co via CNA
The US company earlier this year shared the design specifications for the PB560, a portable ventilator suitable for home use, which the Industrial Technology Research Institute last month used to build Taiwan’s first ventilator prototype with help from local firms.
Medtronic said it plans to produce 10,000 PB560s next year at Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.
Medtronic would market and sell the ventilators, it added.
To respond to global demand, Medtronic and Foxconn could increase their production capacity to more than twice the current Foxconn commitment, it said.
While it has not disclosed employment and financial figures, Foxconn’s move to use the Wisconsin plant to produce ventilators might be seen as an attempt to fulfill requirements to secure state subsidies.
The company in 2017 pledged to invest up to US$10 billion in Wisconsin in exchange for nearly US$3 billion in subsidies.
In April, the company claimed that it had invested “hundreds of millions” of dollars in the development of the facility and hired more than 600 people, Wisconsin Public Radio and CNBC reported.
Independent auditors and state officials have not yet verified or confirmed the claims, the reports said.
Foxconn requested a 60-day extension to July 15 “to accommodate the difficulties in performing the agreed upon procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” which the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp has granted, the reports said.
