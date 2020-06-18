HSBC Holdings PLC is resuming its plan to cut 35,000 jobs that was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing a memo.
The bank is to maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment, HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn said in the memo, which was sent to the bank’s 235,000 staff worldwide, Reuters reported.
The bank has to resume the plan as its profits fall and global economic forecasts point to a challenging time ahead, Quinn wrote.
Photo: Reuters
“We could not pause the job losses indefinitely — it was always a question of ‘not if, but when,’” Quinn wrote.
Meanwhile, a top executive sought to reassure clients and staff after the bank’s controversial support of China’s proposed national security legislation in Hong Kong, saying that the escalating political rhetoric would not diminish the appeal of the two markets.
The bank’s clients have raised the topic of Hong Kong in nearly every discussion, HSBC cohead of global banking and markets Greg Guyett wrote in an internal memo to colleagues, adding that he has addressed those concerns by pointing to HSBC’s role as a “bridge” between Asian and Western economies.
“China and the West will continue to have deep economic and trade relationships — and Hong Kong will remain an important conduit given its robust markets and business framework,” Guyett wrote in the memo seen by Bloomberg News.
He also reiterated HSBC’s stance on Beijing’s proposed national security legislation, which the bank supported earlier this month.
“We respect and support laws and regulations that will enable Hong Kong to recover and rebuild the economy and, at the same time, maintain the principle of one country, two systems,” he wrote.
The memo comes after HSBC’s stance prompted anger among British and US lawmakers.
In London, senior figures from the opposition Labour Party said the positions of HSBC and Asia-focused rival Standard Chartered PLC were “completely at odds with the values framework in which financial institutions should be operating.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized “corporate kowtows” in response to China’s proposals.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
Taipower Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced that local energy firm Shinfox Corp (富崴能源) won the tender to develop the state-run utility’s phase 2 offshore wind farm in Changhua County for NT$62.89 billion (US$2.11 billion). Prior to yesterday, Taipower had since May last year failed eight times in a row to attract bidders given local firms’ concerns over the high costs and risks associated with wind energy projects. “This is within our maximum budget of NT$64 billion,” Taipower spokesman Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) said by telephone. Shinfox is a renewable energy arm of Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴精密). Cheng Uei chairman Gou