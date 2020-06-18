Virus Outbreak: HSBC reviving its plan to axe 35,000 employees: report

Bloomberg





HSBC Holdings PLC is resuming its plan to cut 35,000 jobs that was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing a memo.

The bank is to maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment, HSBC chief executive officer Noel Quinn said in the memo, which was sent to the bank’s 235,000 staff worldwide, Reuters reported.

The bank has to resume the plan as its profits fall and global economic forecasts point to a challenging time ahead, Quinn wrote.

The logos of Standard Chartered PLC, left, and HSBC Holdings PLC are pictured on their headquarters in Hong Kong on Sept. 5, 2017. Photo: Reuters

“We could not pause the job losses indefinitely — it was always a question of ‘not if, but when,’” Quinn wrote.

Meanwhile, a top executive sought to reassure clients and staff after the bank’s controversial support of China’s proposed national security legislation in Hong Kong, saying that the escalating political rhetoric would not diminish the appeal of the two markets.

The bank’s clients have raised the topic of Hong Kong in nearly every discussion, HSBC cohead of global banking and markets Greg Guyett wrote in an internal memo to colleagues, adding that he has addressed those concerns by pointing to HSBC’s role as a “bridge” between Asian and Western economies.

“China and the West will continue to have deep economic and trade relationships — and Hong Kong will remain an important conduit given its robust markets and business framework,” Guyett wrote in the memo seen by Bloomberg News.

He also reiterated HSBC’s stance on Beijing’s proposed national security legislation, which the bank supported earlier this month.

“We respect and support laws and regulations that will enable Hong Kong to recover and rebuild the economy and, at the same time, maintain the principle of one country, two systems,” he wrote.

The memo comes after HSBC’s stance prompted anger among British and US lawmakers.

In London, senior figures from the opposition Labour Party said the positions of HSBC and Asia-focused rival Standard Chartered PLC were “completely at odds with the values framework in which financial institutions should be operating.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized “corporate kowtows” in response to China’s proposals.