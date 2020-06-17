Taiwan has moved up five places from last year to 11th in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) yesterday.
It is the nation’s best performance in the past four years, after ranking 14th in 2016 and 2017, 17th in 2018 and 16th last year, and the first time it was ranked as high as 11th since the 2015 rankings.
The National Development Council said the improvement demonstrates that enterprises are still highly competitive in terms of production efficiency and operational management, despite changes in the international economic and trade environment, while government effectiveness has also gained international recognition.
Taiwan also remained the third-most competitive economy in Asia, behind Singapore and Hong Kong, the report showed.
The global top 10 was led by Singapore, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Sweden, Norway, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and the US, it showed.
The IMD ranked 63 economies based on four categories — economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure — using data from last year and a survey of business executives in the first quarter of this year on their outlook for their nation’s economy.
Taiwan’s ranking in government efficiency improved from 12th last year to ninth, from 14th to 12th in business efficiency and from 19th to 15th in infrastructure.
It fell back from 15th to 17th in the economic performance category, despite making a huge leap in the ranking for the domestic economy, from 25th to 10th.
Rankings for international trade and investment also rose slightly to 27th and 26th respectively, compared with 31st and 28th last year.
National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the returns of Taiwanese businesses had achieved remarkable results last year, while the average annual amount of foreign investment over the past four years has grown significantly compared with the previous four years.
Overall investment has performed well, such as offshore wind power investment, which is not only an important pillar to support economic growth, but also an important reason the nation’s ranking has risen when the international environment is poor, Kung said.
However, Taiwan was hurt by a fall in the employment sub-category from 25th last year to 31st and also in the prices sub-category from 11th to 14th, the report showed.
Other indicators that showed improvement were the labor market (up seven spots to 25th), basic infrastructure (up seven spots to 32nd) and institutional framework (up seven spots to 12th).
In the survey of business executives, respondents identified Taiwan’s skilled workforce, quality of corporate governance, reliable infrastructure, high educational levels, and open and positive attitudes as the top factors that made the economy attractive.
Improving cultivation, retention and recruitment of digital talent; accelerating industrial innovation and digital transformation of enterprises; and moving toward environmental sustainability were seen as the nation’s main challenges this year, the report said.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled