EU warns China with landmark tariff

ANTI-SUBSIDY DUTY: The European Commission said that subsidies for two glass fiber fabric subsidiaries of Chinese firms in Egypt unfairly undercut the EU producers

The EU yesterday fired a warning shot at China over its global trade ambitions with a landmark tariff decision to counter Chinese subsidies to exporters.

For the first time, the bloc took aim at alleged market-distorting aid granted by a country to exporters located in another state.

To date, such European duties have focused only on subsidies provided by the country where the exporters are based.

The dispute involves EU imports from Egypt of glass fiber fabrics, an industrial good used in everything from wind turbines to sports equipment.

The two Egyptian exporters of such fabrics are subsidiaries of China Jushi Co (中國巨石) and Zhejiang Hengshi Fiberglass Fabrics Co (浙江恆石纖維).

Jushi Egypt for Fiberglass Industry SAE and Hengshi Egypt Fiberglass Fabrics SAE are based in the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, which is part of China’s controversial Belt and Road global infrastructure development plan.

The EU said that Jushi Egypt and Hengshi Egypt received financial benefits from the Chinese and Egyptian governments and that the aid, along with subsidies for glass fiber fabrics shipped directly from China, unfairly undercut the bloc’s own producers, such as Finland-based Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, in the European market.

EU manufacturers that also include European Owens Corning Fiberglas SPRL in Belgium and France-based Chomarat Textiles Industries SAS suffered “material injury,” the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm in Brussels, said in the Official Journal.

Europe is stepping up efforts to guard against expansionist Chinese commercial policies, part of a balancing act that echoes US concerns about China’s economic rise while staying within the framework of the WTO.

By contrast, Washington has taken unilateral action against Beijing in ways that sidestep the WTO and that have prompted European criticism.

In its decision to impose an anti-subsidy duty on Egyptian glass fiber fabrics, the commission devoted a sizable section to constructing an argument that WTO law gives the EU scope to take account of Chinese aid to Jushi Egypt and Hengshi Egypt when calculating the level of the levy on both companies. The rate is 10.9 percent.

The commission presented this legal analysis in the context of the political significance of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in general and of the Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, or SETC-Zone, in particular.

“The governments of Egypt and China have pooled their resources to provide the companies manufacturing in the SETC-Zone with favorable conditions that confer benefits to them,” the commission said. “This pooling of resources via such close cooperation serves a common purpose and benefits a common beneficiary [Jushi Egypt and Hengshi Egypt].”

Jushi Egypt and Hengshi Egypt are related through a bigger Chinese parent company — China National Building Material Group (中國建築材料集團).

The EU anti-subsidy duty on glass fiber fabrics from Egypt is for five years.

As part of the same decision, the EU imposed a separate set of anti-subsidy levies as high as 30.7 percent on glass fiber fabrics originating in China.

The rates on the imports from China depend on the Chinese company.