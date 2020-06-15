Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





FINTECH

FSC signs cooperation pact

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has signed a financial technology cooperation agreement with eight of the members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). The agreement aims to facilitate cooperation in fintech development by gaining access to the work of the CSA Regulatory Sandbox Initiative and the FSC FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, the commission said in a statement on Thursday. The agreement should enable financial regulators from Taiwan and Canada to refer start-ups to their counterparts, provide support to allow the regulatory system in each jurisdiction to be better understood, and share related information on their respective markets and innovations in financial services, it said.

ENERGY

Taipower to issue bonds

State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it would issue NT$11.7 billion (US$393.12 million) in unsecured straight bonds next month to finance its plans to increase electricity generation. The bond issuance would comprise three tranches: NT$4.7 billion of five-year bonds with a 0.55 percent coupon rate, NT$5.6 billion of seven-year bonds with a 0.60 percent coupon rate and NT$1.4 billion of 10-year bonds with a 0.66 percent coupon rate, Taipower said in a statement on Wednesday. The proceeds from the bond sale would be used to install new generators at Taipower’s natural gas-fired Datan Power Plant (大潭電廠) in Taoyuan, expand its coal-fired Linkou Power Plant (林口發電廠) in New Taipei City, and improve its power transmission equipment, the company said. The launch of the bond sale would be Taipower’s third this year, after a NT$20.5 billion sale in April and a NT$15.2 billion issuance scheduled for the middle of this month.