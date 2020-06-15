PChome sales for May hit a record NT$3.57 billion

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) posted record sales of NT$3.57 billion (US$119.95 million) for last month, a 17.23 percent annual increase.

The growth could be attributed to a surge in sales of home appliances, such as air conditioners and electric fans due to hot weather, and Mother’s Day sales, as well as sales of consumer electronics such as LCD TVs, the company said on Wednesday last week.

PChome, which had a larger male customer base in the past, said that female customers now make more than 50 percent of total purchases, because of the company’s extensive marketing on social media.

In the first five months of this year, cumulative sales grew 15.45 percent annually to NT$17.39 billion, PChome said.

Meanwhile, TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) on Wednesday reported that revenue surged 37.29 percent annually last month to NT$5.54 billion, a record monthly sales high.

Pointing to Mother’s Day sales and a growing “stay-at-home” economy, the e-commerce operator said that sales of consumer electronics, home appliances, health and leisure products, as well as home decor products posted double-digit annual increases last month.

To prepare for the mid-year shopping festival, commonly known as the “618 e-commerce shopping festival,” the company said that it has launched promotions on its shopping platforms, and is hosting lucky draws every other day.

From January through last month, the company’s cumulative revenue grew 30.52 percent from a year earlier to NT$25.47 billion.