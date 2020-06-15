PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) posted record sales of NT$3.57 billion (US$119.95 million) for last month, a 17.23 percent annual increase.
The growth could be attributed to a surge in sales of home appliances, such as air conditioners and electric fans due to hot weather, and Mother’s Day sales, as well as sales of consumer electronics such as LCD TVs, the company said on Wednesday last week.
PChome, which had a larger male customer base in the past, said that female customers now make more than 50 percent of total purchases, because of the company’s extensive marketing on social media.
In the first five months of this year, cumulative sales grew 15.45 percent annually to NT$17.39 billion, PChome said.
Meanwhile, TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) on Wednesday reported that revenue surged 37.29 percent annually last month to NT$5.54 billion, a record monthly sales high.
Pointing to Mother’s Day sales and a growing “stay-at-home” economy, the e-commerce operator said that sales of consumer electronics, home appliances, health and leisure products, as well as home decor products posted double-digit annual increases last month.
To prepare for the mid-year shopping festival, commonly known as the “618 e-commerce shopping festival,” the company said that it has launched promotions on its shopping platforms, and is hosting lucky draws every other day.
From January through last month, the company’s cumulative revenue grew 30.52 percent from a year earlier to NT$25.47 billion.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”