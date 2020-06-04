Lufthansa posts 2.1bn euros Q1 loss

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany





German airline giant Deutsche Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it would undergo “far-reaching” restructuring as it posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros (US$2.35 billion), hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent,” it said.

“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

Lufthansa airplanes are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, on Tuesday last week. Photo: Reuters

On top of the collapse in passenger numbers, depreciation of some company assets sapped the bottom line, the statement said.

Falling fuel prices cost the airline 950 million euros, because it had hedged its purchases with much higher-priced contracts.

The first quarter — a slow season for travel — was much worse than the loss of 342 million euros booked a year earlier.

The airline’s supervisory board on Monday approved a bailout deal of 9 billion euros from the German government. The group is to ask its shareholders to back the accord at an online meeting on June 25.

The bailout would see the German government take a 20 percent stake in the group, with an option to claim a further 5 percent plus one share to block hostile takeovers.

That would make the federal government Lufthansa’s biggest shareholder.

Like its rivals, Lufthansa Group — which also includes Eurowings GmbH, Swiss International Airlines AG, Brussels Airlines and Austrian Airlines — has been battered by the pandemic.

The airline said it plans to increase seat capacity in September to “up to 40 percent” of what was expected before the pandemic, and compared with about 3 percent last month.

However, of its 760 aircraft, 300 are expected to remain parked next year and 200 in 2022.

Even with the hoped-for gradual ramp-up of passenger traffic, Lufthansa’s push to repay the bailout cash “will only succeed if we implement restructuring programs in all areas... and agree on innovative solutions with the unions and working councils,” finance director Thorsten Dirks said.

Brussels is slashing its fleet by 30 percent and its workforce 25 percent, while Austrian would have 20 percent fewer planes and aims to cut personnel costs by the same amount.

Over the long term, the flagship airline might have 100 planes too many, giving an overhang of 10,000 jobs, Spohr said last month.

Other divisions at Lufthansa face similar cost-cutting programs, while the company is in talks with aircraft builders to postpone deliveries of new planes and is eyeing sales of non-core business units.

“The uncertain further development of the corona pandemic continues to make it impossible to make a precise forecast of the earnings trend for 2020,” the group said, predicting only a “significant decline” in adjusted operating profit.