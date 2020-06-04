German airline giant Deutsche Lufthansa AG yesterday said that it would undergo “far-reaching” restructuring as it posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros (US$2.35 billion), hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent,” it said.
“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
On top of the collapse in passenger numbers, depreciation of some company assets sapped the bottom line, the statement said.
Falling fuel prices cost the airline 950 million euros, because it had hedged its purchases with much higher-priced contracts.
The first quarter — a slow season for travel — was much worse than the loss of 342 million euros booked a year earlier.
The airline’s supervisory board on Monday approved a bailout deal of 9 billion euros from the German government. The group is to ask its shareholders to back the accord at an online meeting on June 25.
The bailout would see the German government take a 20 percent stake in the group, with an option to claim a further 5 percent plus one share to block hostile takeovers.
That would make the federal government Lufthansa’s biggest shareholder.
Like its rivals, Lufthansa Group — which also includes Eurowings GmbH, Swiss International Airlines AG, Brussels Airlines and Austrian Airlines — has been battered by the pandemic.
The airline said it plans to increase seat capacity in September to “up to 40 percent” of what was expected before the pandemic, and compared with about 3 percent last month.
However, of its 760 aircraft, 300 are expected to remain parked next year and 200 in 2022.
Even with the hoped-for gradual ramp-up of passenger traffic, Lufthansa’s push to repay the bailout cash “will only succeed if we implement restructuring programs in all areas... and agree on innovative solutions with the unions and working councils,” finance director Thorsten Dirks said.
Brussels is slashing its fleet by 30 percent and its workforce 25 percent, while Austrian would have 20 percent fewer planes and aims to cut personnel costs by the same amount.
Over the long term, the flagship airline might have 100 planes too many, giving an overhang of 10,000 jobs, Spohr said last month.
Other divisions at Lufthansa face similar cost-cutting programs, while the company is in talks with aircraft builders to postpone deliveries of new planes and is eyeing sales of non-core business units.
“The uncertain further development of the corona pandemic continues to make it impossible to make a precise forecast of the earnings trend for 2020,” the group said, predicting only a “significant decline” in adjusted operating profit.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the