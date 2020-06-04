Australia is heading for its first recession in nearly three decades after the economy shrunk in the January-March quarter, with a “far more severe” reading expected in the next three months as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown bite.
The 0.3 percent contraction was the first quarterly drop since the global financial crisis in 2009 and came as the lockdown exacerbated the impact of a prolonged drought and massive bushfires.
While it was smaller than the forecast 0.4 percent drop, Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg said the nation was on track to enter its first recession since 1991 “on the basis of the advice that I have from the Treasury Department about where the June quarter is expected to be.”
Photo: Bloomberg
“The economic impact will be severe. Far more severe than what we have seen today,” he said.
Authorities ordered numerous businesses shut and closed the nation’s international borders to stem the spread of COVID-19, costing the economy billions of US dollars, but achieving success in containing the virus.
Frydenberg said the negative March quarter “compared very well” to results in countries including China, France and Britain, showing the Australian economy’s “remarkable resilience.”
“We were on the edge of the cliff. What we were facing was an economist’s version of Armageddon,” he said.
“We have avoided the economic fate, and the health fate, of other nations because of the measures that we have taken as a nation,” he said.
The government has effectively bankrolled swathes of the economy — subsidizing wages and urging rent deferrals to keep businesses on life support until normal life returns.
Millions of Australians have lost their jobs or seen hours slashed, but officials hope a three-stage approach to lifting virus restrictions would help restore the economy.
National Australia Bank economist Kaixin Owyong said the economy would likely shrink 8.4 percent in the next three months, but added that the lifting of restrictions earlier than expected “points to economic recovery beginning in the third quarter, with high-frequency indicators ... showing spending is picking up as restrictions are eased.”
However, she warned that a full rebound was some time off as borders were still closed, which would continue to hit trade.
“Full recovery will also require confidence in health and economic outcomes to be restored, where households may remain cautious for some time given record job losses and with the labor market historically lagging recovery in activity,” she added.
Australia has recorded more than 7,200 cases and 102 deaths from COVID-19, with many regions regularly reporting zero new daily cases.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the