PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) on Monday said that Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b), its treatment for people with polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer, has gained marketing approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
It was the drug’s second regulatory approval, following approval from the European Medicines Agency in February last year.
PharmaEssentia would soon begin to mass produce the drug, it said in a statement, adding that it would apply to the National Health Insurance Administration to have the drug included in the National Health Insurance (NHI) system.
There are about 3,000 people with polycythemia vera in Taiwan and the company plans to offer the drug to those who can pay for it out of pocket until it is accepted into the NHI system, it said.
Each dose of Besremi sold for about 3,000 euros (US$3,362) in Europe last year, the company said, adding that the local price has yet to be decided.
The company submitted the application for Besremi to the FDA on July 31 last year, saying that it took the regulator a relatively shorter review period to give it the green light.
PharmaEssentia said that after submitting an application in March, it expects the drug to gain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration at the beginning of next year.
The US regulator on May 22 gave approval for PharmaEssentia to test Besremi for use against COVID-19 under the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program.
The interferon drug modulates immune response by interfering with viral proliferation.
The firm plans to recruit 40 volunteers to test if the drug can reduce the possibility of a COVID-19 infection, it said.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the