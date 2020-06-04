Major local hotels are offering cutthroat discounts for their lodging and dining facilities as the government plans to launch stimulus coupons next month.
Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) is offering a free stay at its Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near Ximen MRT Station and Hua Shan Din (華山町) near Zhongxiao-Xinsheng MRT Station for customers who spend NT$3,000 stimulus coupons to dine at its restaurants.
Guests can also opt to stay at the group’s Cosmos Hotel Taipei (台北天成大飯店) for NT$3,000 and receive restaurant vouchers equivalent to NT$3,000 in value, said Blythe Chao (趙芝綺), the group’s head of marketing and communication who forecast that the discount promotions would boost food and room sales by 10 to 20 percent.
Imperial Hotel Taipei (台北華國大飯店) said that for NT$3,000 of stimulus coupons, guests can stay for one night and enjoy a luxurious hotpot meal or a top-grade steak set for two for NT$2,880 or a duck set for four for NT$2,580, it said.
The Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港) is offering a one-night stay plus a meal featuring steak and lobster for two guests for NT$4,200.
The Just Sleep (捷絲旅) hotel chain said that NT$3,000 worth of coupons can buy one night stay for three guests at its Ximen property, including three steak dinner sets.
For NT$6,000, four guests can stay at its resort property in Yilan, with breakfast and hot-pot dinner for four, it said.
