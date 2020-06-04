Wafer and chip testing services provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (中華精測) yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 67.8 percent annually, fueled by rising demand for 5G-related chips, and processors for smartphones and servers.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has not stalled the deployment of 5G, Chunghwa Precision has “a cautiously optimistic view about the outlook for the third quarter,” it said in a statement.
The improving COVID-19 situation and the escalating 5G race between China and the US have also helped bolster demand for its wafer testing services and vertical probe card (VPC) business, it said.
Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times
For the full year, Chunghwa Precision expects 5G applications and base stations to fuel demand for wafer testing services, given the complexity of 5G chips.
As the pandemic is raising uncertainty about the global economy, Chunghwa Precision said it is closely monitoring how the disease would affect consumer demand.
Revenue jumped to NT$353.2 million (US$11.81 million) last month, compared with NT$210.46 million a year earlier, hitting a nearly seven-month high.
On a monthly basis, revenue expanded 3 percent from NT$343.04 million.
That brought the company’s revenue in the first five months of the year to NT$1.6 billion, up 55.7 percent from NT$1.03 billion during the same period last year.
“The company’s expansion into the VPC market has borne fruit in May. The VPC is used in [testing] application processors for radio frequency, smartphones and ARM-based servers,” Chunghwa Precision said in a statement.
VPC sales last month grew 1.18 times to NT$2.76 billion from a year earlier, benefiting from rising demand for high-performance computing devices such as servers.
With its VPC portfolio expanding, the firm expects the risk of a single-customer concentration has dropped significantly.
The company has a 70 percent share of the global VPC market for smartphone application processors.
Revenue at the company’s probe service for printed circuit boards last month dropped 7.23 percent year-on-year to NT$540 million.
Shareholders yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$10 per common share, representing a 1.58 percent yield based on the stock’s closing price of NT$631.
That translates into a payout ratio of 45.79 percent, based on earnings per share of NT$21.84.
Shareholders also elected a new board of directors. The seven-member board tapped Lin Kuo-feng (林國豐) to be the new chairman, succeeding Huang Hsiu-gu (黃秀谷).
Lin, former president of Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) mobile business, represents Chunghwa Investment Holding Co (中華投資), an entity wholly owned by the nation’s largest telecom.
Chunghwa Precision president Scott Huang (黃水可) was re-elected and would take a seat on the board.
The new board is to serve a three-year term until June 2, 2023.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the