AGRICULTURE
Some US-PRC sales still on
US soybean exporters sold several cargoes to Chinese state-run buyers, according to people familiar with the matter, showing that some transactions are still going through even after officials in Beijing ordered a pause in some purchases. Shippers sold as many as four cargoes of US soybeans from the new crop, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private. State-run stockpiler China Grain Reserves Corp Group Ltd (中儲糧集團) was bidding earlier for Pacific Northwest cargoes, the people said.
BANKING
ANZ selling USD Finance
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday agreed to sell its New Zealand-based asset finance unit for NZ$762 million (US$479 million) to Japanese financial institution Shinsei Bank Ltd. Australia’s fourth-largest lender said the sale of UDC Finance provides about A$439 million (US$298.08 million) of Level 2 Group CET1 capital. Shinsei Bank said that its consolidated capital adequacy ratio is expected to decline about 0.4 percentage points once it acquires UDC Finance. The sale is expected to be sealed in the second half of the year.
AUSTRALIA
RBA holds rates steady
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) yesterday kept its interest rate and yield objectives unchanged as an abatement of COVID-19 outbreak allows the economy to begin reopening. Bank Governor Philip Lowe maintained both the cash rate and three-year yield targets at 0.25 percent, as expected. The bank sharply tapered bond buying last month as financial markets calmed and COVID-19 infections dwindled. Meantime, a gauge of consumer confidence advanced yesterday for a ninth straight week.
REAL ESTATE
UK house prices plunge
Britain’s house prices last month fell by the most in more than 11 years as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said yesterday. Prices fell by 1.7 percent last month from April, the biggest monthly decline since February 2009, it said. In annual terms, prices rose by 1.8 percent, slowing from 3.7 percent in April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a monthly fall of 1 percent and an annual rise of 2.8 percent.
INDIA
Moody’s downgrades rating
The nation’s credit rating moved one step closer to junk after Moody’s Investors Service yesterday downgraded it to the lowest investment grade level and surprised economists by keeping it on a negative watch. Moody’s reduced the long-term foreign-currency credit rating from “Baa2” to “Baa3,” with the outlook implying it could cut the rating further. The nation’s growth and credit profile were deteriorating even before the pandemic and those risks would become more pronounced, Moody’s said. The negative outlook reflects strong downside risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system, it said.
VIETNAM
Power plant sales planned
Hanoi plans to sell some state-owned power plants to foreign investors to raise funds for urgently needed new projects and ease pressure on public debt, local media reported yesterday. State-owned Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises are drafting the plans for the sales, the Kinh Te Saigon reported.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the