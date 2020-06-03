World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AGRICULTURE

Some US-PRC sales still on

US soybean exporters sold several cargoes to Chinese state-run buyers, according to people familiar with the matter, showing that some transactions are still going through even after officials in Beijing ordered a pause in some purchases. Shippers sold as many as four cargoes of US soybeans from the new crop, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private. State-run stockpiler China Grain Reserves Corp Group Ltd (中儲糧集團) was bidding earlier for Pacific Northwest cargoes, the people said.

BANKING

ANZ selling USD Finance

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday agreed to sell its New Zealand-based asset finance unit for NZ$762 million (US$479 million) to Japanese financial institution Shinsei Bank Ltd. Australia’s fourth-largest lender said the sale of UDC Finance provides about A$439 million (US$298.08 million) of Level 2 Group CET1 capital. Shinsei Bank said that its consolidated capital adequacy ratio is expected to decline about 0.4 percentage points once it acquires UDC Finance. The sale is expected to be sealed in the second half of the year.

AUSTRALIA

RBA holds rates steady

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) yesterday kept its interest rate and yield objectives unchanged as an abatement of COVID-19 outbreak allows the economy to begin reopening. Bank Governor Philip Lowe maintained both the cash rate and three-year yield targets at 0.25 percent, as expected. The bank sharply tapered bond buying last month as financial markets calmed and COVID-19 infections dwindled. Meantime, a gauge of consumer confidence advanced yesterday for a ninth straight week.

REAL ESTATE

UK house prices plunge

Britain’s house prices last month fell by the most in more than 11 years as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said yesterday. Prices fell by 1.7 percent last month from April, the biggest monthly decline since February 2009, it said. In annual terms, prices rose by 1.8 percent, slowing from 3.7 percent in April. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a monthly fall of 1 percent and an annual rise of 2.8 percent.

INDIA

Moody’s downgrades rating

The nation’s credit rating moved one step closer to junk after Moody’s Investors Service yesterday downgraded it to the lowest investment grade level and surprised economists by keeping it on a negative watch. Moody’s reduced the long-term foreign-currency credit rating from “Baa2” to “Baa3,” with the outlook implying it could cut the rating further. The nation’s growth and credit profile were deteriorating even before the pandemic and those risks would become more pronounced, Moody’s said. The negative outlook reflects strong downside risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system, it said.

VIETNAM

Power plant sales planned

Hanoi plans to sell some state-owned power plants to foreign investors to raise funds for urgently needed new projects and ease pressure on public debt, local media reported yesterday. State-owned Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises are drafting the plans for the sales, the Kinh Te Saigon reported.