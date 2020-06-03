Trade groups yesterday welcomed the government’s NT$50 billion-plus (US$1.67 billion) stimulus coupon program, saying it would help invigorate consumer spending.
The General Chamber of Commerce (GCC, 全國商業總會) said the coupons, though less convenient than cash, would help boost consumer confidence and benefit business in all sectors.
The Executive Yuan yesterday announced that citizens and foreign spouses of citizens who hold residency permits would be able to buy NT$3,000 coupons for NT$1,000.
Orders would be taken starting on July 1, and the coupons could be used from July 15 through the end of the year, officials said.
The program is intended to boost private consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coupons could end up being worth about NT$4,600, given the promotions and discounts being planned by the retailers and outlets that are to accept them, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said.
Given that there are 23 million Taiwanese and 150,000 foreign spouses, the overall impact could top NT$100 billion, Chu said.
GCC chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said the coupons could achieve business of more than NT$1 trillion, as stores, restaurants, hotels and recreational facilities would launch their own promotional campaigns to attract consumers.
People feel more comfortable going out now that Taiwan has had no new domestic COVID-19 cases for 50 consecutive days, Lai said.
The National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (中小企業協會) said the coupon program would send a signal that it is safe for people to shop, travel domestically and visit public spaces.
Many people have stayed home for months and would participate in more leisure activities once they get the green light, the association said, adding that it expects people would end up spending more than NT$3,000 per person when they use the coupons.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the