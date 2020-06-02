The COVID-19 pandemic last month continued to weigh on business across nearly all sectors, dragging the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) to a record low, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
The PMI shed 2.8 points to 44.8, the worst showing since the launch of the survey in July 2012, as all manufacturing sectors reported declines in business, the survey found.
PMI aims to gauge the manufacturing industry’s health, with points higher than 50 indicating business expansion and values lower than the threshold suggesting contraction.
It was the second consecutive month it has retreated, with makers of electronics and biotech products no longer immune to the effects of the virus, the Taipei-based think tank said.
“Firms are generally conservative about business, although not as worried as during the height of the outbreak,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told an online media briefing.
Still, firms hesitate to speculate on a recovery, as uncertainty remains high and virus infections have not yet been brought under control in many parts of the world, Chang said.
The sub-index on new business orders fell to 35.9, the reading on industrial output slumped to 36.8 and the measure on new export orders tumbled to 34.4, the survey found.
Firms reduced headcount levels, accounting for a 3.2 point drop in the employment sub-index, it said.
However, inventory levels stayed high, driven by fears of potential supply chain disruptions, it said.
The inventory gauge and clients’ inventory readings rose 0.8 points and 4.5 points respectively to 51.3 and 55, a record high, CIER said.
Academia Sinica Institute of Economics director Kamhon Kan (簡錦漢) said high inventory levels without corresponding order growth is not a healthy signal and might lead to supply gluts later.
However, Supply Management Institute in Taiwan (中華採購與供應管理協會) executive director Steve Lai (賴樹鑫) provided a positive interpretation, saying that high inventory reflects confidence on the part of companies about their business prospects.
Major local tech companies have said that their customers were pressing ahead with 5G deployment, unaffected by poor sales of smartphones and other consumer electronics amid the pandemic.
The sub-index on the six-month business outlook remained weak at 30.8, but picked up 5.1 points from a month earlier, the survey showed.
The non-manufacturing index (NMI) rose 2.7 points from a month earlier to 45.2.
The figure suggested that most service-focused firms continued to struggle, with the exception of hotels and restaurants.
The hospitality sector rebounded to 59.7, thanks to Mother’s Day sales and confidence about social activity after Taiwan reported no new local infections for more than a month, CIER said.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the