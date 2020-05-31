US stocks finished mostly higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced measures against China in response to new security legislation that were less threatening to the US economy than investors had feared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session slightly lower, but all three indices rose for the week and registered a second straight month of gains.
The S&P 500 added 17.8 percent for last month and this month, its biggest two-month percentage gain since 2009.
The S&P 500 initially extended losses after Trump said he was directing his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong in response to China’s plans to impose new security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory.
However, Trump made no mention of any action that could undermine the “phase one” trade deal that Washington and Beijing struck early this year, a concern that had cast a cloud over the market throughout the week.
“He began speaking in a very tough tone,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The market was worried he was going to announce something substantial, something detrimental to the US economy. Then, as he spoke, it became clear the actions being taken were not going to be as dramatic as originally feared.”
Trump also said the US is terminating its relationship with the WHO, something he had threatened to do earlier this month.
S&P 500 technology shares gave the index its biggest boost, while financials were the biggest drag.
The latest confrontation between the US and China has fueled concern that worsening tensions between the two world’s largest economies could derail the recent sharp gains in the stock market.
Expectations of a quick economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic have driven the S&P 500 up more than 30 percent from its March lows.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 17.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,383.11, the S&P 500 gained 14.58 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,044.31, and the NASDAQ Composite added 120.88 points, or 1.29 percent, to 9,489.87.
For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 each rose more than 3 percent, and the NASDAQ gained 1.8 percent.
For the month, the Dow added 3.9 percent, the S&P 500 gained 4.5 percent and the NASDAQ rose 6.8%.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that New York City is “on track” to enter phase one of reopening on Monday next week and that five upstate regions would transition to phase two.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a Webcast organized by Princeton University, reiterated the US central bank’s promise to use its tools to shore up the economy amid the pandemic.
Twitter Inc was down 2 percent and Facebook Inc shares slipped 0.2 percent, a day after Trump signed an order threatening social media firms with new regulations over free speech.
Upscale department store chain Nordstrom Inc slumped 11 percent after it reported a near 40 percent fall in quarterly sales due to pandemic-led store closures.
Salesforce.com Inc slipped 3.5 percent as the cloud-based business software maker cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts.
