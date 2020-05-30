Taiwanese hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) has signed a contract with Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) to run a boutique hotel in the cement maker’s headquarters complex in Hangzhou, China, the hotelier’s first foray into overseas markets.
FDC chairman Emile Sheng (盛治仁) inked the deal with Taiwan Cement president John Li (李鐘培) in Taipei on Wednesday.
The new hotel is expected to start operations under the Fiore Della Cina brand in 2024. Taiwan Cement started construction on the property in December last year.
FDC won the management contract by beating other international contestants, Sheng said.
The planned hotel represents FDC’s first overseas expansion after resolutely growing its wedding and banquet business in Taiwan even though its hotel arm is taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
FDC runs luxury resort Fleur de Chine (日月潭雲品酒店) near Sun Moon Lake, Palais de Chine (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station, as well as independent banquet facilities in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan.
The collaboration with Taiwan Cement, which is to continue 25 years after the hotel’s opening, comes after FDC’s search for a new growth engine in a competitive industry, Sheng said.
“Our banquet business should rebound from the effects of the outbreak in the second half of this year, aided by pent-up demand and government stimulus measures,” Sheng said, adding that more than 250 bookings have been made.
Shareholders on Wednesday approved the company’s plan to distribute NT$2.5 per share in cash and stock dividends based on last year’s net income of NT$184 million (US$6.13 million), or earnings per share of NT$2.8.
FDC is using cutthroat discounts to attract guests to its facilities.
Shareholders of My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) on Thursday gave their go-ahead to distribute a NT$1 cash dividend after net profit of NT$113 million last year, or earnings per share of NT$1.02.
My Humble House Hospitality chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰), who retains his seat at the helm, said that he would help the company rebound from the pandemic.
The company — which operates Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店), Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) and Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) in Taipei, and the hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County — is offering guests NT$6,000 in gift vouchers for a NT$4,999 per night stay. The offer is good until the end of August.
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Beijing announced plans to strengthen ‘enforcement’ in Hong Kong, sparking losses across Asia led by the Hang Seng’s 5.6 percent plunge Local shares on Friday ended sharply lower amid renewed tensions between the US and China over Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and China’s plan to introduce a national security law in Hong Kong. The TAIEX on Friday finished down 197.16, or 1.79 percent, at 10,811.15 on turnover of NT$177.183 billion (US$5.9 billion), almost flat from a close of 10,814.92 on May 15. The market was down across all major sectors, in particular electronics shares, which finished down 1.99 percent from Thursday’s close. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest wafer foundry and a chip supplier