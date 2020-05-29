CHINA
Key tasks critical to growth
The nation’s economy can grow this year if key tasks set out by the government, including ensuring employment and people’s livelihoods, are achieved, Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said yesterday. It is “practical and realistic” to not set a numerical growth target this year, as the nation is not immune from the economic shocks brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Li told a news conference as the annual session of the National People’s Congress in Bejing closed. The government has the ability to take further action should the outlook deteriorate, he said.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan posts US$6.2bn loss
Nissan Motor Co yesterday reported a staggering ￥671.2 billion (US$6.2 billion) annual net loss, its first in more than a decade, as it battles weak demand and the effects of the pandemic. The automaker said that it was slashing global production by 20 percent and confirmed that it would close a plant in Barcelona, Spain, that employs 3,000 people as it tries to return to profitability. The net loss for the year to March compares with net profit of ￥319.1 billion a year earlier. It declined to issue a forecast for the current fiscal year because of ongoing uncertainty.
TELECOMS
Singtel slashes dividend
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) yesterday cut its expected dividend after profit slumped to the lowest since 1993. The carrier booked a charge for costs related to its investment in an India-based carrier and said that the pandemic crimped mobile service revenue. Net income plunged 65 percent to S$1.08 billion (US$760.5 million) in the year ended March, the company said in a statement. That compares with the S$1.28 billion average of analyst estimates. The carrier is to pay a dividend of S$0.1225 per share for the year, compared with its previous outlook for S$0.175.
LIGHTING
GE to sell light bulb division
General Electric Co (GE) is getting out of the light bulb business, shedding a foundational enterprise from the days of Thomas Edison, the company announced on Wednesday. The 128-year-old company, in belt-tightening mode due to the effects of the pandemic, is to divest GE Lighting to smart home company Savant Systems LLC. The GE logo would still appear on light bulbs sold by Savant under a licensing agreement included in the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple buys start-up Inductiv
Apple Inc has bought machine learning start-up Inductiv Inc, adding to more than a dozen artificial intelligence-related acquisitions by the technology giant in the past few years. The engineering team from Waterloo, Ontario-based Inductiv in the past few weeks joined Apple to work on Siri, machine learning and data science. Inductiv developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to automate the task of identifying and correcting errors in data.
UNITED KINGDOM
Brexit discussions to resume
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resume Brexit talks in Brussels next month, the Times reported yesterday. The newspaper cited Downing Street’s negotiator with the EU, David Frost, as saying that Johnson would meet the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council to formally assess the state of the talks.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth