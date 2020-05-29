Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter to a range of US$5.2 billion to US$5.4 billion, from US$4.6 billion to US$5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3 percent higher.
The memorychip maker said in a regulatory filing that it expected adjusted earnings per share of between US$0.75 and US$0.80.
“We had strong demand from our customers — notably in the data center space — and that demand has been driven mostly due to the work-from-home economy, the increased load on the server infrastructure because of everyone working from home, entertaining from home,” Micron chief business officer Sumit Sadana told reporters in an interview.
Micron also saw increased sales of server chips to retailers expanding their e-commerce operations to handle extra demand while many physical retail locations were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sadana said.
Micron also saw increased sales of laptop memory chips for work and education at home.
Analysts had expected revenue of US$4.93 billion and adjusted earnings per share of US$0.56, Refinitiv data showed.
South Korean chip stocks yesterday rose on Micron’s third-quarter revenue guidance.
“When the semiconductor industry turns around, both memory and non-memory chips tend to move almost together,” CIMB Investment Bank Bhd analyst Lee Do-hoon told Bloomberg News in Seoul.
In Seoul, shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s biggest memorychip maker, yesterday rose 1 percent to 50,400 won, while domestic rival SK Hynix Inc gained 3.1 percent to 83,900 won.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth