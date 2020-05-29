Businesses across the US surveyed by the US Federal Reserve do not appear to share the optimism of US President Donald Trump’s administration about a rapid economic recovery starting this summer.
The Fed on Wednesday released a report that draws on business contacts from the central bank’s 12 regions and details the economic damage last month and this month, as measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
The report, known as the Beige Book, cited business contacts who were less sanguine about the economy’s outlook than the administration.
Trump has forecast “some great numbers” in the final three months of this year and a strong recovery next year.
“Although many contacts expressed hope that overall activity would pick up as businesses reopened, the outlook remained highly uncertain and most contacts were pessimistic about the potential pace of recovery,” the Fed said.
Even with the assistance from the Fed and nearly US$3 trillion in support from the US Congress, the economy has absorbed a major blow, with unemployment last month jumping to 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The overall economy, as measured by GDP, shrank at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the January-to-March quarter.
Economists have forecast that the second-quarter decline could be a record-breaking 40 percent.
In terms of getting laid-off workers back, the report said that the Fed’s business contacts cited a number of challenges, including “workers’ health concerns, limited access to childcare and generous unemployment benefits.”
Since the pandemic began, the central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of nearly zero and pumped billions of US dollars into the financial system to ensure an uninterrupted flow of credit.
Consumer spending dropped sharply as mandated closures of many retail establishments remained in place, the Fed said, adding that auto sales were also down sharply from a year earlier.
The Fed’s report also pointed to sharp declines in US manufacturing, with output notably weak in autos, aerospace and energy-related manufacturing.
The Boston Federal Reserve Bank cited its hotel industry contacts as saying that hotel occupancy had last month fallen in excess of 80 percent in the greater Boston area, with a number of large conventions being canceled through early fall. As a result, more than 200,000 hotel room nights would be lost.
Employment has fallen significantly, with millions of laid-off workers filing for jobless benefits.
Layoffs would have been even more severe, but the US Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program helped many businesses to limit or avoid layoffs, the Fed said.
The Beige Book also said that energy activity has plummeted — producers have closed wells, leading to historically low levels of active drilling rigs as a global oil glut combined with the plunging demand for gasoline and jet fuel.
The report is to be used as a basis for discussion on the economy when the central bank’s policymaking committee meets on June 9 to 10 to decide its next moves on interest rates.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth