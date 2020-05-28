The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) yesterday denied D-Link Corp’s (友訊科技) allegations of applying a double standard after imposing a fine of NT$300,000 (US$9,990) on the firm for delaying a regular shareholders’ meeting.
The company breached the Company Act (公司法) and the fine was levied according to lawful procedures, the TWSE said.
D-Link on Monday postponed its shareholders’ meeting from June 15 to June 29 because of a growing conflict within the company’s management.
D-Link infringed on shareholders’ rights as the company’s late announcement did not allow shareholders sufficient time and information to respond, the TWSE said.
Article 165 of the act states that entries in the list of shareholders shall not be altered in the 30 days prior to the convening date of a regular shareholders’ meeting.
The TWSE told D-Link that the firm would face more fines if it fails to improve.
The exchange also issued an ultimatum, threatening to place the company’s shares in the altered-trading-method category.
A former leading manufacturer of network equipment, D-Link has found itself in a management crisis.
After posting losses in recent years except for 2018, D-Link is facing a hostile takeover by Taiwan Steel Group (台鋼), which holds 12 percent of its shares.
In addition to internal support from former board members and company executives seeking to turn D-Link around, Taiwan Steel has been granted a power of attorney by shareholders in its bid for control of the company.
D-Link’s shares yesterday closed down 1.2 percent at NT$12.3 in Taipei trading.
