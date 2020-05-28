US fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp yesterday said it has joined hands with health and beauty care chain Watsons Personal Care Stores (Taiwan) Co (台灣屈臣氏) and boutique hotel chain Amba (意舍) to distribute 2.5 million coupon booklets worth NT$5,300 each to encourage consumer spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The booklets are to be handed out to patrons at the fast-food chain and Watsons outlets across the nation from today to Sunday, and are valid from Wednesday next week to June 30, McDonald’s said.
Each booklet includes NT$200 worth of discount coupons at McDonald’s, NT$100 at Watsons and NT$5,000 at Amba, of which NT$2,000 can be used at its restaurants and NT$3,000 on accommodation.
McDonald’s said that coupon holders can get a NT$10 discount when purchasing a NT$100 breakfast meal, or NT$20 or NT$40 discounts when buying a NT$200 or NT$400 meal at other times.
However, the coupons are only valid for cash purchases, it said, adding that some of its outlets in department stores, shopping malls and special locations are not participating in the promotion.
The coupons cannot be used for food delivery services and at self-help digital ordering machines, it said.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to