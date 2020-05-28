McDonald’s, Watsons and hotel chain offer discounts

Staff writer, with CNA





US fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp yesterday said it has joined hands with health and beauty care chain Watsons Personal Care Stores (Taiwan) Co (台灣屈臣氏) and boutique hotel chain Amba (意舍) to distribute 2.5 million coupon booklets worth NT$5,300 each to encourage consumer spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The booklets are to be handed out to patrons at the fast-food chain and Watsons outlets across the nation from today to Sunday, and are valid from Wednesday next week to June 30, McDonald’s said.

Each booklet includes NT$200 worth of discount coupons at McDonald’s, NT$100 at Watsons and NT$5,000 at Amba, of which NT$2,000 can be used at its restaurants and NT$3,000 on accommodation.

McDonald’s said that coupon holders can get a NT$10 discount when purchasing a NT$100 breakfast meal, or NT$20 or NT$40 discounts when buying a NT$200 or NT$400 meal at other times.

However, the coupons are only valid for cash purchases, it said, adding that some of its outlets in department stores, shopping malls and special locations are not participating in the promotion.

The coupons cannot be used for food delivery services and at self-help digital ordering machines, it said.