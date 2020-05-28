Financial firms’ HK exposure drops

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Financial companies slashed their exposure to Hong Kong to NT$934.8 billion (US$31.13 billion) at the end of last month, dropping by NT$30.6 billion from NT$965.4 billion at the end of last year, as firms turned cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic and political uncertainty, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.

The banking sector’s Hong Kong exposure slid from NT$693.8 billion at the end of last year to NT$687.7 billion on April 30, the lowest over the past 15 months since NT$677 billion in January last year, the data showed.

“Banks’ exposure to Hong Kong has been declining since last year amid protests against China’s intervention in the territory, and the virus outbreak this year prompted banks to further lessen their exposure,” a commission official said by telephone.

Bank loans plunged NT$11 billion to NT$527 billion last month from NT$538.8 billion in March after keeping steady at NT$534.5 billion in the first two months of this year, the data showed.

Taiwanese banks, which focus on corporate banking in Hong Kong, slowed their lending as they became more cautious about loan quality, said the official who declined to be named, adding that some big syndicated loans might have also been delayed due to the unrest.

Total Hong Kong exposure by Taiwanese securities firms, securities investment trust firms and futures companies decreased by NT$6.9 billion to NT$74.6 billion last month compared from the end of last year, which the commission attributed mainly to firms reducing their investment positions in Hong Kong securities by NT$7 billion to NT$24.7 billion, compared with NT$31.7 billion at the end of last year.

“Companies decreased their investments due to the turmoil in the equity market in March. They are expected to be more agile in adjusting their portfolios as uncertainty increases,” another commission official said.

Taiwanese insurers’ Hong Kong exposure totaled NT$172.5 billion at the end of last month, down NT$17.6 billion from the end of December last year, as life insurers cut their investments in financial products by NT$17.5 billion to NT$171.2 billion, the data showed.

That caused insurers’ ratio of exposure to their net worth to dip from 0.71 percent to 0.64 percent during the period.

Hong Kong’s financial market might be more volatile in the following months in light of more protests against Beijing’s proposed national security law for the territory, the official said.

The commission has been monitoring the situation closely and urges local companies to conduct risks management to ensure stability in the financial market, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said on Tuesday.