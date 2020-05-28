Consumer confidence this month tumbled to near an 11-year low, as people turned gloomy about household income after the unemployment rate exceeded 4 percent and could further deteriorate with the advent of the graduation season, a survey by National Central University showed yesterday.
The consumer confidence index printed 64.87, falling for the fourth straight month to the weakest level since November 2009, dragged by bleak household income and employment expectations, the survey found.
The sub-index on household income lost 10.5 points to 78.05, while the gauge on the job market outlook shed 10.3 points to 71.5, the worst since April 2010, the survey showed.
The grim sentiment came after the jobless rate spiked to a seven-year high of 4.03 percent last month, meaning the number of unemployed people increased by 36,000 from one month earlier, and another 22,500 were on unpaid leave.
“Unemployment is likely to worsen with the arrival of the graduation season and layoffs on the rise,” said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducts the survey.
It is not surprising that people have turned conservative about their economic state, Wu said.
Sentiment readings above 100 indicate optimism, while those below the threshold suggest negative views.
A lagging economic indicator, the jobless rate picked up momentum, even as the COVID-19 outbreak tapered off, with authorities planning to ease social gathering restrictions on Sunday next week.
Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told lawmakers yesterday that the economy is expected to bottom out this quarter, and people are actively seeking jobs as evidenced by the steady labor participation.
Even if the economy starts to improve, companies usually wait a bit longer to raise headcount, he said.
Consumer confidence might not recover anytime soon as manufacturers might replace service firms in bearing the brunt of the virus shock if major economies stall, limiting demand for electronics, he said.
That is why the measure on durable goods purchases fell 9.1 points to 88.45, while the reading on economic outlook dropped 7.35 points to 79.05, the economist said.
The sentiment on stock investment softened another 7.2 points to a record low of 36.9, although the TAIEX held firm above the 10,000-point mark, the survey found.
Wu attributed the lack of confidence to volatile global bourses and fund outflows.
The survey conducted between Monday and Wednesday last week over the telephone has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to