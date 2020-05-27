XRSPACE unveils first VR headset after three years

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





XRSPACE Co Ltd (未來市) in Taipei yesterday unveiled its first virtual reality (VR) headset, dubbed the XRSPACE MOVA, three years after former HTC Corp (宏達電) chief executive officer Peter Chou (周永明) founded the company.

The MOVA, equipped with Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 845 processor, is the world’s first VR device to support 5G technology.

While similar in design to HTC’s Vivo series, the MOVA is smaller and lighter.

XRSPACE Co Ltd founder Peter Chou unveils the company’s new MOVA virtual reality headset at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times

“The singular goal of XRSPACE is to take extended reality (XR) to the masses by redefining how people connect, socialize and collaborate, by simplifying the hardware and user experience,” Chou said in a company statement.

“Today we are here to announce a new platform which will take human interaction to a new level through 5G XR,” Chou said.

The MOVA not only translates hand gestures into virtual world interactions, but also utilizes space scanning applications to seamlessly recreate real physical locations inside VR, the company said.

The MOVA is to be available in Taiwan in the third quarter of the year, followed by Europe, the US and China.

No retail prices have been disclosed.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大), and real-estate agency Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) are partnering with XRSPACE.