XRSPACE Co Ltd (未來市) in Taipei yesterday unveiled its first virtual reality (VR) headset, dubbed the XRSPACE MOVA, three years after former HTC Corp (宏達電) chief executive officer Peter Chou (周永明) founded the company.
The MOVA, equipped with Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 845 processor, is the world’s first VR device to support 5G technology.
While similar in design to HTC’s Vivo series, the MOVA is smaller and lighter.
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
“The singular goal of XRSPACE is to take extended reality (XR) to the masses by redefining how people connect, socialize and collaborate, by simplifying the hardware and user experience,” Chou said in a company statement.
“Today we are here to announce a new platform which will take human interaction to a new level through 5G XR,” Chou said.
The MOVA not only translates hand gestures into virtual world interactions, but also utilizes space scanning applications to seamlessly recreate real physical locations inside VR, the company said.
The MOVA is to be available in Taiwan in the third quarter of the year, followed by Europe, the US and China.
No retail prices have been disclosed.
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大), and real-estate agency Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) are partnering with XRSPACE.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
The latest US government action against Huawei Technologies Co (華為) takes direct aim the company’s HiSilicon (海思) chip division — a business that in over the past few years has become central to China’s ambitions in semiconductor technology, but is now to lose access to tools that are central to its success. That could make it the most damaging measure by the US yet against a Chinese company. On Wednesday, US officials told reporters that the Huawei’s chip division functioned as a “tool of strategic influence” for the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei, for its part, denounced the US allegations and called the