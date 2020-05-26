World Business Quick Take

AGRICULTURE

No melon-aire this year

A pair of premium Japanese melons yesterday sold at auction for just a slice of the ￥5 million (US$46,000) reached at auction last year. The melons from Yubari on Hokkaido sold for a snip at ￥120,000 at the season’s first auction — 40 times less than last year’s record price tag. An official at the wholesale market blamed COVID-19 for keeping away rich corporate customers who usually compete to outbid each other for the most expensive fruit. The successful bidder wanted to show gratitude and support for local farmers, Kyodo news reported.

GREEN ENERGY

Undersea route survey set

Survey work is to begin soon on an ambitious plan to export power from a giant solar farm in Australia to Singapore via a 3,800km undersea cable. The Sun Cable project, backed by Atlassian cofounder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Fortescue Metals’ founder Andrew Forrest, has awarded a contract to Perth-based Guardian Geomatics to conduct a route survey. Sun Cable says the project can supply one-fifth of Singapore’s power needs.

INTERNET

Alibaba shares slump

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) shares yesterday slid 4 percent in Hong Kong, after a drop of almost 6 percent in New York City on Friday, following the company’s announcement that projected revenue growth would slow this year. It forecast sales growth this year of at least 27.5 percent to more than 650 billion yuan (US$91 billion), down from 35 percent previously. While it posted a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in March quarter revenue of 114.3 billion yuan, that marked its slowest pace of expansion on record.

CHEMICALS

Settlement talk boosts Bayer

Shares in German chemical giant Bayer AG rose sharply yesterday after reports it was close to a mass deal with US plaintiffs who say their cancers were caused by unit Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller. Bayer stock was up about 6.3 percent in Frankfurt in early morning trade. “We’ve made progress in the Roundup mediation discussions,” spokesman Christian Hartel said, but added that Bayer “will not speculate about settlement outcomes or timing.” Bloomberg News reported earlier that the group had struck “verbal agreements” with between 50,000 and 80,000 out of a total of 125,000 US plaintiffs, set to be formalized next month.

PUBLISHING

French sales soar 230%

Book sales in France have soared since the country began to ease its lockdown, rocketing more than 230 percent in a week, a survey showed yesterday. A study for the trade weekly Livres Hebdo found that from May 11 to 17 bookshops did a roaring trade, with readers desperate to stock up while libraries remained shut. However, sales were still down 60 percent compared with the same period last year, and publishers say revenues have dropped by 80 percent.

THAILAND

Central bank boss leaving

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob has decided against seeking a second five-year term for family reasons, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said yesterday. He would ensure a smooth transition when his term ends in September, she said in a statement.