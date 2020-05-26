AGRICULTURE
No melon-aire this year
A pair of premium Japanese melons yesterday sold at auction for just a slice of the ￥5 million (US$46,000) reached at auction last year. The melons from Yubari on Hokkaido sold for a snip at ￥120,000 at the season’s first auction — 40 times less than last year’s record price tag. An official at the wholesale market blamed COVID-19 for keeping away rich corporate customers who usually compete to outbid each other for the most expensive fruit. The successful bidder wanted to show gratitude and support for local farmers, Kyodo news reported.
Photo: AFP
GREEN ENERGY
Undersea route survey set
Survey work is to begin soon on an ambitious plan to export power from a giant solar farm in Australia to Singapore via a 3,800km undersea cable. The Sun Cable project, backed by Atlassian cofounder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Fortescue Metals’ founder Andrew Forrest, has awarded a contract to Perth-based Guardian Geomatics to conduct a route survey. Sun Cable says the project can supply one-fifth of Singapore’s power needs.
INTERNET
Alibaba shares slump
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) shares yesterday slid 4 percent in Hong Kong, after a drop of almost 6 percent in New York City on Friday, following the company’s announcement that projected revenue growth would slow this year. It forecast sales growth this year of at least 27.5 percent to more than 650 billion yuan (US$91 billion), down from 35 percent previously. While it posted a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in March quarter revenue of 114.3 billion yuan, that marked its slowest pace of expansion on record.
CHEMICALS
Settlement talk boosts Bayer
Shares in German chemical giant Bayer AG rose sharply yesterday after reports it was close to a mass deal with US plaintiffs who say their cancers were caused by unit Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller. Bayer stock was up about 6.3 percent in Frankfurt in early morning trade. “We’ve made progress in the Roundup mediation discussions,” spokesman Christian Hartel said, but added that Bayer “will not speculate about settlement outcomes or timing.” Bloomberg News reported earlier that the group had struck “verbal agreements” with between 50,000 and 80,000 out of a total of 125,000 US plaintiffs, set to be formalized next month.
PUBLISHING
French sales soar 230%
Book sales in France have soared since the country began to ease its lockdown, rocketing more than 230 percent in a week, a survey showed yesterday. A study for the trade weekly Livres Hebdo found that from May 11 to 17 bookshops did a roaring trade, with readers desperate to stock up while libraries remained shut. However, sales were still down 60 percent compared with the same period last year, and publishers say revenues have dropped by 80 percent.
THAILAND
Central bank boss leaving
Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob has decided against seeking a second five-year term for family reasons, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said yesterday. He would ensure a smooth transition when his term ends in September, she said in a statement.
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to