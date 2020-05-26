One of New Zealand’s largest media organizations is being sold for a single dollar to its chief executive, the owners announced yesterday.
The organization Stuff prints many of the nation’s daily newspapers and runs a popular news Web site of the same name. It employs about 900 staff, including 400 journalists.
Owned by Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co, Stuff faced financial challenges before the coronavirus pandemic struck and has since seen advertising revenues plunge.
Photo: AP / Stuff
In a statement to the Australian stock market, Nine Entertainment said Stuff would be sold to chief executive Sinead Boucher in a management buyout deal that would be completed by the end of the month.
“We have always said that we believe it is important for Stuff to have local ownership and it is our firm view that this is the best outcome for competition and consumers in New Zealand,” Nine Entertainment chief executive Hugh Marks said.
Boucher said she has been “blown away” by the positive feedback she has been receiving about the purchase.
“I feel really happy, relieved and proud. It’s been a really intense couple of weeks getting to the finish line,” she said.
Boucher, 49, began her career as a reporter for The Press newspaper in Christchurch and later helped lead some of the company’s digital innovations.
She said she has no immediate plans for any staff reductions or newspaper closures, but added the ownership change is not a silver bullet to cure the issues that Stuff and other media companies are facing.
Boucher said she would look to increase revenues from online readers.
Stuff last month set up an option for readers to donate money.
Boucher said she is purchasing Stuff through a limited liability company and is working through the details of a plan to transition the ownership by giving staff a direct stake as shareholders in the company.
The deal brings to an end the efforts of rival media company NZME to buy Stuff. Discussions between the two companies turned acrimonious and ended up in the hands of lawyers.
The New Zealand High Court last week declined an interim injunction sought by NZME that could have delayed the sale to Boucher.
Nine Entertainment said that it would retain ownership of a printing plant in Wellington and lease it back to Stuff. It would also get some of the profits from the recent sale of company offshoot Stuff Fibre, an Internet provider.
Most New Zealand media companies have been struggling since the pandemic struck. Stuff has temporarily cut employees’ pay, while NZME has announced plans to cut 200 jobs.
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to