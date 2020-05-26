Apple Inc is to begin reopening its retail stores in Japan this week, one of its most important markets, after the stores had been shuttered for months due to COVID-19.
Two locations — the stores in Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae — are to reopen tomorrow, according to the company’s retail Web site.
Reopening dates for the country’s eight other Apple stores have not yet been posted.
Photo: Bloomberg
In September last year, Apple opened its latest and largest outlet in Tokyo’s Marunouchi business district, close to the historic Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday told a nationally televised news conference that the government was lifting the nationwide state of emergency over COVID-19, a week ahead of schedule.
In a statement confirming the openings, Apple reiterated that stores would require temperature checks at the door, social distancing and the use of masks by customers and staff alike.
Separately, Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing Co, said it plans to sell face masks made of fabric used for its Airism underwear line in response to strong demand for protective gear for the coronavirus.
The company had been wary of making masks, but a spokeswoman said it changed its mind after receiving many requests from customers to make them.
Details on pricing and launch dates would be announced at a later date, she said.
The Airism undergarments feature a specially developed fabric known for a smooth, silky feel. Uniqlo says the fabric also keeps the wearer cool in the summer months by releasing moisture and heat.
Masks have been in short supply in Japan since COVID-19 swept the country, prompting firms such as sportswear brand Mizuno Corp and smartphone screen maker Sharp Corp to start producing them.
Additional reporting by Reuters
