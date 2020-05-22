The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said it is to issue the much-anticipated stimulus coupons in July, as part of the government’s broader efforts to spur economic growth, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
“The exact date will be announced next month ... but [the coupons should be] ready for use during summer vacation,” Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told reporters prior to a ministerial meeting in Taipei.
Seeking to expand the scope of potential users, the coupons can be redeemed through credit card purchases, in addition to other forms of payments, Shen said.
“They are designed for easy distribution and access,” he said.
People can also redeem them via mobile payments or cash, the minister said.
Part of the government’s stimulus package aimed at reviving the economy in the aftermath of the pandemic, the ministry previously allocated a budget of NT$11.1 billion (US$370.62 million) to fund the coupons.
The ministry might expand the budget by NT$20 billion to maximize the coupons’ effect, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Wednesday.
In other news, the ministry yesterday approved textile manufacturer Chia Her Industrial Co’s (佳和實業) application to join a government investment program.
Chia Her, which supplies European and US retail giants, such as Zara SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Burberry Group PLC and Ralph Lauren Corp, has pledged to invest more than NT$600 million to add more production lines at its plant in Tainan’s Guantian District (官田), as well as build a new plant in the cty.
Seeking to develop unique textile products, Chia Her would also purchase automated equipment while recruiting 24 local professionals, it said.
The ministry also approved two companies’ applications for another investment program.
RD&D Cold Logistics Co (全日物流) is to invest more than NT$100 million to set up a new automated logistics center in the Yilan Lize Industrial Park (宜蘭利澤工業區) to boost its storage capacity in eastern Taiwan.
The investment would create 10 job opportunities, the ministry said.
Finemat Applied Materials Co (旭暉應材), which makes metal masks for OLED panels, plans to invest nearly NT$600 million to set up a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區) to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its production in China.
It is expected to create 34 job opportunities, it said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5