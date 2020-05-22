Virus Outbreak: Stimulus coupons to be issued in July

SUMMER FUND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs is considering adding NT$20 billion to its original budget of NT$11.1 billion to fund the coupons, a vice minister said

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said it is to issue the much-anticipated stimulus coupons in July, as part of the government’s broader efforts to spur economic growth, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

“The exact date will be announced next month ... but [the coupons should be] ready for use during summer vacation,” Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) told reporters prior to a ministerial meeting in Taipei.

Seeking to expand the scope of potential users, the coupons can be redeemed through credit card purchases, in addition to other forms of payments, Shen said.

“They are designed for easy distribution and access,” he said.

People can also redeem them via mobile payments or cash, the minister said.

Part of the government’s stimulus package aimed at reviving the economy in the aftermath of the pandemic, the ministry previously allocated a budget of NT$11.1 billion (US$370.62 million) to fund the coupons.

The ministry might expand the budget by NT$20 billion to maximize the coupons’ effect, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Wednesday.

In other news, the ministry yesterday approved textile manufacturer Chia Her Industrial Co’s (佳和實業) application to join a government investment program.

Chia Her, which supplies European and US retail giants, such as Zara SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Burberry Group PLC and Ralph Lauren Corp, has pledged to invest more than NT$600 million to add more production lines at its plant in Tainan’s Guantian District (官田), as well as build a new plant in the cty.

Seeking to develop unique textile products, Chia Her would also purchase automated equipment while recruiting 24 local professionals, it said.

The ministry also approved two companies’ applications for another investment program.

RD&D Cold Logistics Co (全日物流) is to invest more than NT$100 million to set up a new automated logistics center in the Yilan Lize Industrial Park (宜蘭利澤工業區) to boost its storage capacity in eastern Taiwan.

The investment would create 10 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Finemat Applied Materials Co (旭暉應材), which makes metal masks for OLED panels, plans to invest nearly NT$600 million to set up a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區) to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its production in China.

It is expected to create 34 job opportunities, it said.