Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the Investment Commission in the first four months of this year surged 48.68 percent annually to US$2.97 billion, driven by the wind power sector and the semiconductor industry.
The largest approved FDI in the period was NT$24.8 billion (US$827.77 million) by Denmark-based Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S for windfarm projects off the coast of Changhua County, commission data showed.
The second-largest FDI was by Diodes Taiwan SARL, which injected NT$13.3 billion into its local unit, Diodes Technologies Taiwan Co (台灣達爾科技), while Japan-based Kioxia Corp’s NT$8.23 billion investment in its local unit was the third-largest, the data showed.
By country, Denmark was home to the largest foreign investors in Taiwan with a total of US$1.09 billion, followed by Japan with US$547.6 million and Luxembourg with US$446.49 million, the data showed.
FDI from China, which the commission reviews separately, soared 61.65 percent year-on-year to US$41.83 million in the four-month period, the data showed.
The increase was mainly propelled by a NT$360 million investment by Hong Kong’s Jin Yao Development Co (津耀發展) in local medical device supplier MicroBase Technology Corp (微邦科技), as well as Swancor (Hong Kong) Holding Co’s (上緯香港) NT$224 million investment in Swancor Highpolymer Co (上緯興業), the data showed.
Meanwhile, approved outbound investment increased 24.29 percent year-on-year to US$2.89 billion in the period, the data showed.
Walsin Lihwa Corp’s (華新麗華) US$552 million investment in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, Walsin International Investments Ltd (香港華新國際投資), was the largest outbound investment, followed by SinoPac Leasing Corp’s (永豐金租賃) US$100 million investment in its Hong Kong unit, the data showed.
Approved investment in China also surged 63.31 percent to US$2.38 billion, the data showed.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue