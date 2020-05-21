FDI surges nearly 50% in first four months of year

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the Investment Commission in the first four months of this year surged 48.68 percent annually to US$2.97 billion, driven by the wind power sector and the semiconductor industry.

The largest approved FDI in the period was NT$24.8 billion (US$827.77 million) by Denmark-based Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S for windfarm projects off the coast of Changhua County, commission data showed.

The second-largest FDI was by Diodes Taiwan SARL, which injected NT$13.3 billion into its local unit, Diodes Technologies Taiwan Co (台灣達爾科技), while Japan-based Kioxia Corp’s NT$8.23 billion investment in its local unit was the third-largest, the data showed.

By country, Denmark was home to the largest foreign investors in Taiwan with a total of US$1.09 billion, followed by Japan with US$547.6 million and Luxembourg with US$446.49 million, the data showed.

FDI from China, which the commission reviews separately, soared 61.65 percent year-on-year to US$41.83 million in the four-month period, the data showed.

The increase was mainly propelled by a NT$360 million investment by Hong Kong’s Jin Yao Development Co (津耀發展) in local medical device supplier MicroBase Technology Corp (微邦科技), as well as Swancor (Hong Kong) Holding Co’s (上緯香港) NT$224 million investment in Swancor Highpolymer Co (上緯興業), the data showed.

Meanwhile, approved outbound investment increased 24.29 percent year-on-year to US$2.89 billion in the period, the data showed.

Walsin Lihwa Corp’s (華新麗華) US$552 million investment in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, Walsin International Investments Ltd (香港華新國際投資), was the largest outbound investment, followed by SinoPac Leasing Corp’s (永豐金租賃) US$100 million investment in its Hong Kong unit, the data showed.

Approved investment in China also surged 63.31 percent to US$2.38 billion, the data showed.