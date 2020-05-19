Emirates Group is considering slashing about 30,000 jobs, the deepest cuts yet in a global airline industry that has been forced into near-hibernation by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s biggest long-haul carrier could shrink a payroll that stood at 105,000 in March by as much as 30 percent as it reduces costs and realigns its operation to cope with a travel downturn expected to last for years, according to people familiar with the matter.
The state-owned group raised US$1.2 billion in new financing in the first quarter and is seeking aid from Dubai.
Photo: Reuters
Emirates is also considering accelerating the retirement of its fleet of A380s, the massive double-decker jets that can seat more than 500 passengers, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information has not been made public.
Emirates, the biggest operator of the Airbus SE super-jumbo aircraft, said it is reviewing “costs and resourcing” levels against projections as it prepares to resume service after an almost two-month grounding.
“No announcement has been made regarding mass redundancies at the airline,” it said in an e-mailed statement.
“Conserving cash, safeguarding our business and preserving as much of our skilled workforce as possible remain our top priorities,” it said.
Airlines across the globe are cutting jobs after being hit with an unprecedented near-total shutdown of travel.
With about 70 percent of global capacity idled, the airline industry stands to lose US$314 billion in ticket sales this year, according to the International Air Transport Association.
Emirates halted most of its passenger flights on March 25, but with some countries starting to ease travel restrictions, the airline plans to resume limited operations on Thursday.
Emirates president Tim Clark this month told Abu Dhabi-based the National that he expects demand for airline travel to be “tempered” for at least the next couple of years.
He also called the pandemic a black swan event for the industry, referring to a rare occurrence with extreme impact.
The early retirement of some A380s — the linchpin of a strategy that made Dubai the leading hub for flights around the globe — could potentially speed the end-game for the biggest-ever commercial jetliner. Airbus was forced to end the program last year after failing to agree with Emirates on terms, although it still has eight more to deliver.
Emirates, the biggest customer for the A380, dropped it from its long-term plans, ordered smaller wide-body aircraft and reviewed its route network, while increasing cooperation with regional discount carrier Flydubai — also state-owned.
Emirates plans to mostly rely on its Boeing Co 777 wide-body jets during the recuperation period, one of the people said.
The airline has 155 of the smaller US planes in its fleet, compared with 115 of A380s.
Emirates was just emerging from another downturn, completing a strategy rethink late last year after persistent low oil prices weighed on regional economic growth.
Now a recovery in oil prices has been reversed by the outbreak, with a glut in the oil market exacerbating the economic hit on the Gulf.
Profit for March was more than 1.5 billion dirhams (US$408 million) lower than expected and the group lost more than 3.4 billion dirhams in revenue that month, it said in its annual report published last week.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing