BANKING
Yuan deposits at six-year low
Chinese yuan deposits held by banks operating in Taiwan last month fell to the lowest level in more than six years as the currency’s slumping interest rates made it less attractive, the central bank said on Friday. The balance of yuan deposits totaled 246.01 billion yuan (US$34.64 billion), down about 6.11 billion yuan from the end of March, central bank data showed. That is the lowest level since February 2014, when yuan deposits totaled 247.05 billion yuan. The decline in yuan deposits came after institutional investors allocated yuan-denominated funds to investments, or as payments for purchases, central bank Department of Foreign Exchange specialist Chen Wan-ning (陳婉寧) said, adding that retail investors also moved their deposits to buy yuan-denominated insurance policies.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai aids Japan, Israel AI
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has teamed up with semiconductor firms in Japan and Israel to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) image solution. In a statement on Wednesday, Hon Hai said that it has formed a partnership with Japan-headquartered system-on-chip solution provider Socionext Inc and Israel-based AI chip designer Hailo to launch next-generation AI processing solutions for video analytics. The results would be used in diverse segments, such as smart cities, smart medical care and smart retail development, as well as the industrial Internet of Things, Hon Hai said, adding that it is combining its high-density, fan-less and edge computing solution — BOXiedge — with Socionext’s high-efficiency parallel processor — the SynQuacer SC2A11 — and Hailo’s deep learning processor — the Hailo-8 — in the development.
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent