BANKING

Yuan deposits at six-year low

Chinese yuan deposits held by banks operating in Taiwan last month fell to the lowest level in more than six years as the currency’s slumping interest rates made it less attractive, the central bank said on Friday. The balance of yuan deposits totaled 246.01 billion yuan (US$34.64 billion), down about 6.11 billion yuan from the end of March, central bank data showed. That is the lowest level since February 2014, when yuan deposits totaled 247.05 billion yuan. The decline in yuan deposits came after institutional investors allocated yuan-denominated funds to investments, or as payments for purchases, central bank Department of Foreign Exchange specialist Chen Wan-ning (陳婉寧) said, adding that retail investors also moved their deposits to buy yuan-denominated insurance policies.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai aids Japan, Israel AI

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has teamed up with semiconductor firms in Japan and Israel to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) image solution. In a statement on Wednesday, Hon Hai said that it has formed a partnership with Japan-headquartered system-on-chip solution provider Socionext Inc and Israel-based AI chip designer Hailo to launch next-generation AI processing solutions for video analytics. The results would be used in diverse segments, such as smart cities, smart medical care and smart retail development, as well as the industrial Internet of Things, Hon Hai said, adding that it is combining its high-density, fan-less and edge computing solution — BOXiedge — with Socionext’s high-efficiency parallel processor — the SynQuacer SC2A11 — and Hailo’s deep learning processor — the Hailo-8 — in the development.