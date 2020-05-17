European stocks closed higher on Friday, but marked their worst weekly losses since the middle of March as rising US-China tensions added to concerns that a global economic downturn might be here longer than feared.
The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.5 percent higher, with miners rising 2.8 percent after data showed that China’s industrial production climbed by a faster-than-expected 3.9 percent last month.
European shares lost some ground by afternoon trading as Washington acted to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from global chipmakers, in an action ramping up trade tensions with China again.
Global stock markets have largely stalled this month after a solid rebound last month on fears of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases as countries ease restrictions and a worrying outlook from US officials on economic recovery.
The STOXX 600 recorded a 3.8 percent weekly loss, while most regional indices also saw their biggest weekly drop in two months when coronavirus-induced selling peaked.
“The market is torn between stimulus, new infections and economic data,” Keith Temperton at Tavira Securities Ltd said. “The data is bad, but the stimulus is outweighing it for now, but I don’t imagine it’s going to last.”
Europe’s semiconductor stocks took a hit in response to the latest trade comments, with Germany’s Dialog Semiconductor PLC and Siltronic AG falling 3.3 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Keeping Paris shares almost flat, chipmaker STMicroelectronics NV fell 3 percent.
An early reading of Germany’s first-quarter GDP showed that Europe’s largest economy contracted by 2.2 percent in the first quarter, its steepest slump since the 2009 financial crisis, with worse expected by mid-year.
However, eurozone finance ministers were holding a meeting by teleconference to discuss fiscal measures designed to mitigate the economic fallout.
German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz plans a supplementary budget, which could involve taking on 100 billion euros (US$108.25 billion) in extra debt, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
Supporting market gains on Friday, German food-processing equipment maker GEA Group jumped 10 percent after reporting better-than-expected first quarter results and confirmed its forecast this year.
The UK’s biggest telecoms group BT Group PLC gained 5.4 percent after a report that it was in talks to sell a stake in its wholly owned network subsidiary, Openreach.
However, the company said the report was “inaccurate” after markets closed.
