Peter Daniels is one of the millions of Americans working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniels, 29, stopped commuting to his job at delivery start-up Postmates Inc in the middle of March.
Now, instead of making a half-hour trip from his apartment in San Francisco’s Sunset District to the company’s office downtown, he moves a few meters from his bed to his desk. From there, five days a week, Daniels watches delivery robots as they roll along sidewalks 560km away in Los Angeles.
The bots drive themselves from their dispatch center to the restaurants and shop pickup points, then to customers’ homes. If one gets stuck, it pings Daniels or one of his fellow fleet supervisors for help.
“The most common thing is construction or just a torn-up sidewalk,” Daniels said in a telephone interview. “We have to figure out how to get around that.”
From his widescreen desktop monitor, he sees what a robot sees and guides it around obstacles, using his keyboard. The setup and the software are made by Phantom Auto, a Mountain View, California, start-up that provides remote driving technology for just about anything with wheels and a wireless Internet connection, from cars, trucks and forklifts to yard trucks and delivery robots.
Postmates began developing autonomous delivery robots, a project known internally as Postmates X, in 2017. It partnered with Phantom Auto last summer, a few months before its fleet of four-wheeled, black-and-yellow robots began making short-range deliveries in Los Angeles. Supervisors have been on hand for every trip, as is required by California state law.
The serve bots, as Postmates calls them, also operate in a smaller area in San Francisco.
Over a few days in March, Daniels and his fellow fleet operators all switched to working from home instead of commuting to offices in those cities.
The transition was fairly seamless, Postmates X vice president Ali Kashani said.
“We put workstations in homes. We upgraded the home Internet. We developed new standard operating procedures,” he said. “We had to add some features to monitor connectivity better so that if, at any given time, [the operators’] connection isn’t good enough, we can notify them and they can transfer the robot to someone else.”
Postmates also adjusted how the robots load and unload goods, eliminating the need for human contact.
In the past, vendors would key a code on a touchscreen on the robot to open the lid and put a package inside. Customers would do the same to fetch a package. Now, a fleet supervisor operates the lid remotely at both ends.
“We wanted to move really quickly so we didn’t make it too complicated,” Kashani said.
The pandemic has changed the way customers view its robots, he said.
In the past, they were mere novelties, but “now they see it, and they immediately think: ‘social distancing,’” he said.
“We’ve seen a lot of repeat customers, people who specifically request the robot,” Daniels said.
Some restaurants, he said, have been throwing in a roll of toilet paper with each order.
While robots account for only a small slice of Postmates’ deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the pandemic has accelerated growth, Kashani said: “During COVID, we’ve actually done more deliveries and put more robots out than we anticipated.”
Since the outbreak began, the robots have served thousands of households in Los Angeles, he said.
The number of fleet supervisors is “more than a few,” he said.
Each supervisor monitors more than one robot at a time, although Kashani would not reveal the exact ratio — a key metric in the business model of remote delivery.
“When the robots first go to a new neighborhood, it’s a one-to-one ratio,” Kashani said. “And then, over a number of weeks, it learns everything it needs and the ratio goes up.”
Postmates knows the number it needs to hit to operate profitably and can reach it within weeks in a new service area, he said.
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position