The German economy shrank 2.2 percent in the first quarter, the most in more than a decade, offering an early flavor of the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Less than two weeks of official lockdown caused slumps in consumer spending and capital investment, but government spending and construction provided some stabilization.
A 3.8 percent slump in the eurozone economy led to the first fall in employment since 2013.
A revision to Germany’s fourth-quarter performance means Europe’s largest economy is already in a recession. With restrictions to contain the pandemic only slowly being lifted, the economy is set to suffer much more in the three months through June.
The German government has already mobilized about 1.2 trillion euros (US$1.3 trillion) to support German businesses, and is working on additional tools to kickstart the economy. More than 370,000 people lost their jobs last month alone, and a program where the state compensates large parts of wages lost when businesses cut workers’ hours has received applications for more than 10 million staff.
German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz on Thursday promised a stimulus program early next month that would focus on investing in a “modern and climate friendly future.”
Even though the situation is dire, Germany is not faring as poorly as much of the rest of the eurozone. France, Italy and Spain all registered first-quarter falls of about 5 percent. The Dutch economy shrank 1.7 percent.
That is partly because German containment measures were comparatively light and only took effect on March 23, later than in other countries. There is also the economy’s reliance on manufacturing and trade, sectors that have been weathering the crisis slightly better than the services and tourism industries that are dominant in Europe’s south.
Projections for Germany — as well as the eurozone — are highly uncertain and largely depend on how the outbreak develops. The region’s largest economy is on track for its worst recession since World War II, with the European Commission predicting a decline in output of 6.5 percent this year.
The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy yesterday expressed confidence that the nation has already seen the worst of the coronavirus slump.
“The recovery began with the cautious lifting of the lockdown at the beginning of May,” it said in an e-mailed statement. “But this process will take a longer time due to the continuation of the corona pandemic.”
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position