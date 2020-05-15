Silergy shares jump after inclusion in MSCI index

NEW HEIGHTS: The chip supplier’s market capitalization has climbed 44.21 percent this year, while first-quarter net profit rocketed 92 percent annually to a record high

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Power management chip supplier Silergy Corp (矽力杰) yesterday saw its share price jump 3.4 percent to NT$1,370 after the company was added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in the latest adjustments, bucking the TAIEX’s slump.

Silergy shares have skyrocketed 44.21 percent since the beginning of this year, boosting its market capitalization to NT$125.79 billion (US$4.2 billion) — rivaling those of the nation’s major chip designers, such as Novatek Microelectronics Corp’s (聯詠) NT$123.83 billion and Realtek Semiconductor Corp’s (瑞昱) NT$125.63 billion.

Novatek and Realtek shares fell 3.1 percent and 2.19 percent respectively, while the TAIEX closed down 1.44 percent yesterday.

MSCI Inc’s adjustments to its indices are to take effect after the close on May 29.

Silergy yesterday posted record-high net profit for last quarter at NT$699.83 million, up 92 percent from NT$364.4 million a year earlier.

That translated into earnings per share of NT$7.67, up from NT$4.07 a year earlier.

Gross margin rose to 50 percent, from 46 percent a year earlier, due to higher revenue contribution from industrial devices.

Revenue last quarter grew 39 percent to NT$2.85 billion, from NT$2.05 billion in the same period last year.

With the COVID-19 situation stabilizing, Silergy told an investors’ conference that it expects consumer electronics demand to regain strength in the second half of this year.

For the full year, the company said that it expects revenue to increase by between 20 percent and 30 percent annually to a new record high, from NT$10.78 billion last year.

Order visibility from China is clear, as factories have gradually restarted operations, leading to increasing demand for chips used in 5G base stations and data centers this quarter, the company said.

By product, power management chips for consumer electronics, 5G base stations and set-top boxes contributed 35 percent to Silergy’s overall revenue last quarter, while chips used in industrial devices including smart meters and smart speakers made up 43 percent, the largest revenue source, company data showed.

To cope with expanding operations, Silergy plans to recruit 100 workers this year, boosting total head count from 878 to 978.